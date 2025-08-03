KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 4, 2025

The Tribal Council will be in session today. On the agenda this morning – Bureau of Indian Affairs update; Bureau of Trust Funds Admin update; and Realty Discussion. This afternoon – Legislative Update Conference Call; and Tribal Attorneys’ Updates.

Legal Aid Services of Oregon provides clinics offering free civil legal services in Warm Springs for low-income tribal members once a month. The next clinic is this morning from 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome too, but there could be a wait.

There is a Native Aspirations meeting today from 12 – 1:30 p.m. at the old school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Warm Springs IHS will have a School Sports Physical Clinic tomorrow – this will also include optometry and dental screenings along with their medical exam. Call 541-553-2610 to pre-schedule you students.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

The Wings Invitational Youth Track Meet will take place on Wednesday, August 6th at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Pre-registration opens at 5:15, followed by opening ceremonies and events start at 6. Age divisions are 2-5, 6-9, and 10-12.

The Mt. Hood Meadows 2025 Warm Springs Huckleberry Trip is on Thursday, August 7th. Sign up by calling 541-553-1968 or email sue.matters@wstribes.org.

Mental Health First Aid Training is being offered to employees free of charge on Thursday, August 7th. It will be held from 8am to 4pm, with lunch provided, at the old school cafeteria. To sign up, contact Prevention Team Office Manager Leminnie Smith at leminnie.s@wstribes.org or 541-615-0036.

A baby moccasin making class will be held on Friday, August 8th from 9am to 4:30pm in the IHS atrium conference room. This class is prioritized for expecting/newborn parents and parents of toddlers. Lunch will be provided for participants. Supplies are limited so call Charlene at Community Health to sign up – 541-55-32352.

As part of KWSO’s Information Ecosystem Assessment, we are setting up 2 virtual focus groups for Tribal Members living away from the Reservation and for folks just interested in Warm Springs News and Information in general. We have those ZOOM meetings tentatively scheduled for: August 12th at 7pm & August 13th at 12pm.