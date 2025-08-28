KWSO Calendar for Fri., Aug. 29, 2025

2025 graduates can stop by the Tribal Council office today to pick up your tribal graduation gifts. Bring your ID. They have the lists of Madras High School, Bridges & Roots graduates, as well as those who provided proof of graduation from other high schools, trade certifications, and college degrees.

The Boys & Girls Club is closed today for staff training. The club will also be closed Monday & Tuesday next week. It will reopen for the afterschool program on Wednesday, September 3rd.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3. From 4-5pm there’s a Wellbriety meeting.

Elk chili is on the menu for the Senior Lunch today. Free meals for elders 60 and older are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Jefferson County Roots Sports is taking sign-ups for youth sports. It is a new non-profit offering sports to Pre-K through 6th grade depending on the sport. This fall the will have flag football, soccer and volleyball. They plan to have basketball this winter. Today is the deadline to sign-up and practices begin September 8th. Learn more and register online at www.jcroots.org.

Mount Hood Meadows is hosting its annual Summer Job Fair on the Sun Deck tomorrow (8/30) from 2:30 – 5 PM.

The Warm Springs Sanitation Department will not pick up garbage on Monday September 1st due to the Labor Day holiday. The areas that are usually picked up on Mondays will need to set their totes out for pick up on Tuesday. The Tuesday routes will not be affected and will be picked up as usual. Please assist others who need help getting their totes to the end of their driveways if you can.

The Class of 2026 All-Night Party Planning Kick-Off is Monday, September 8th at 6pm in the Jefferson County Health Department conference room. Those interested in helping to plan and fundraise for the Madras High School senior class event should attend.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is offering Adult Mental Health First Aid Training on October 10th and Non-violent De-escalation Training October 16-17 – both in the old school cafeteria. To sign-up for either training, email Leminnie Smith at leminnie.s@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.

The 30-day public comment period for the Mutton Mountains Restoration Project Assessment that was passed by the Resources Management Inter-Disciplinary Team is open. Hard copies of the assessment are available at the Natural Resources office, Forestry office and at the Post Office.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion or the old school cafeteria needs to sign up to use it by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center. You can call 541-553-1078.