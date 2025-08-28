CTWS Adoption Election does not meet 50% voter turnout

The Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs today certified the results of Wednesday’s Tribal Adoption Referendum. The referendum has failed due as voting did not reach the necessary 50% of eligible tribal voters that is required to validate the election. A total of 679 ballots were certified, and 147 were returned for wrong addresses.

