KWSO Calendar for Sat., Aug. 30, 2025

Mount Hood Meadows is hosting its annual Summer Job Fair on the Sun Deck at Meadows today from 2:30 – 5 PM.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy –

The first day of school for 1st through 8th grade students is next Wednesday September 3rd. Kindergarten students will have a parent teacher conference that day and then start on Thursday or Friday.

School supplies will be provided to all students so families do not need to provide any of the basic supplies this year. Supplies will be provided in classrooms.

Students are asked to come to school with a water bottle.

Student Drop off this year is at 7:45 to allow time to get breakfast and to be in classrooms by 8. Late Start Mondays – drop off is at 9:15.

Just a reminder that cell phones and earbuds need to be off and away during the school day.

Warm Springs Head Start is holding an Open House on Tuesday, September 2nd, from 9am until 4pm. They will host a Barbeque at 12noon at the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

Anyone interested in using the Community Center facilities including the social hall or the pavilion should complete a building use request that can be picked up at the Recreation Office. Call 541-553-3243 if you have questions.

The Warm Springs Sanitation Department will not pick up garbage on Monday September 1st due to the Labor Day holiday. The areas that are usually picked up on Mondays will need to set their totes out for pick up on Tuesday. The Tuesday routes will not be affected and will be picked up as usual. Please assist others who need help getting their totes to the end of their driveways if you can.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

The Jefferson County Historical Society is sponsoring its annual Pioneer Harvest Festival on Saturday, September 13th at the Casad Family Farm on NW Elm. The free event features a horse-drawn machine that cuts and bundles the wheat. Vintage trucks haul the bundles to an old threshing machine. Activities begin at 8:00 am. It is a family friendly event. There will be food and drink available as well as vendors and hands-on activities. All are welcome to attend.