KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug. 31, 2025

The Warm Springs Sanitation Department will not pick up garbage tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday. The areas that are usually picked up on Mondays will need to set their totes out for pick up on Tuesday. The Tuesday routes will not be affected and will be picked up as usual. Please assist others who need help getting their totes to the end of their driveways if you can.

Vendors and anyone doing fundraising are invited to participate in the Warm Springs Thursday Markets – each week thru September 11th. You can set up for free. To learn more contact Sue at KWSO.

Madras High School’s Buffs Are Back BBQ for all grades will be on Tuesday, September 2nd from 4:30-6:30pm. They’ll have got dogs, chips and water available for everyone at no cost. Students can learn about clubs and activities available at MHS plus get schedules, lockers, parking passes, ASB cards and order year books.

The 30-day public comment period for the Mutton Mountains Restoration Project Assessment that was passed by the Resources Management Inter-Disciplinary Team is open. Hard copies of the assessment are available at the Natural Resources office, Forestry office and at the Post Office.

Warm Springs Head Start is holding an Open House on Tuesday, September 2nd, from 9am until 4pm. They will host a Barbeque at 12noon at the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center.

The Simnasho Pre-Budget meeting is on Tuesday, September 2nd at the Simnasho Longhouse. Dinner is at 6pm and the meeting will follow at 7pm. The Warm Springs Prevention Team will be set up before the meeting from 4-6pm to pass out information for individuals and families. They will also give out gun lock cases to those who have not yet received one.

The Fix Ticks Program provides quick, easy, and completely free flea and tick medicine to families on the Warm Springs reservation. Visit https://fixticks.org/ and complete the short request form. The medicine will be mailed directly to you.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy –