KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 20, 2025

Funeral Arrangements for Brian Joel Suppah “Buck” –

Today (8/20) they will leave Autumn Funeral Home at 1pm and go to the Simnasho Longhouse for the dressing at 3pm. A military flag draping and overnight services will follow. Thursday (8/21), the traditional meal will be served at 5am and burial is at 7am at the Simnasho Cemetery. They will return to the longhouse after.

The Boys & Girls Club is open 8 to 5 this week. 509-J meal service has ended and kids should bring breakfast and lunch. There will be water play today, weather permitting.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Anger Management class from 3-4 and Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday. The Recovery on the Rez group meets from 5:30-7:30 at Smurf Village.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. On the menu – chicken & dumplings. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Warm Springs OSU Extension has spots available for a free workshop on juicing and canning grapes. It’s today from 5-6:30. Call 541-553-3238 to reserve a spot.

The Warm Springs Adoption Election Ballots have been mailed to all Tribal Member voters on and off the Reservation. This is a vote by mail ballot with all ballots needing to be received in the mail, at the address on the ballot envelope, by August 27th. There will be no ballot drop box or in person voting so ballots should be put in the mail today to make sure they make it in time. Ballots do you have your name on the back of the return envelope and you need to sign by your name. Postage is already paid. If you’ve already sent in your ballot without a signature – your ballot will still be counted. Make sure you use ink to mark the ballot and fill in all the bubbles to indicate your vote. There is a 50% voter turnout requirement for this Adoption Election to be valid – so please participate and talk with your family and friends and let them know to send their ballots in the mail today.

Food Distribution for Senior Citizens will be held from 9-4 tomorrow (8/21) and Friday (8/22) at the Senior Center. The elder has to be present to receive a box.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team will have Suicide Prevention Training tomorrow (8/21) from 2-4pm in the old school cafeteria and spaces are still available. To sign up, contact LeMinnie Smith at leminnie.s@wstribes.org with your name and email address.

Free ready-to-make Fresh Harvest meal kits to create a 4-serving meal will be given out at the Warm Springs Thursday Market. The kits include farm-fresh vegetables from Around the Bend Farm, pantry staples, a seasoning packet, and a recipe card for a nutritious, budget-friendly meal. 30 kits will be available – stop by the Thursday Market between 10:30am and 2pm and pick one up. This week’s kits will be for Dumpling Soup.

Warm Springs Recreation’s annual Back to School Yard Sale is on Friday, August 22nd in the Community Wellness Center courtyard. The sale will be from 9-4. Tables are limited and folks should sign up today to reserve one by calling 541-553-3243.

The 25th Anniversary of the Airshow of the Cascades Festival is this Friday & Saturday at the Madras Airport. Friday at 1pm gates open to the public for access to the Erickson Aircraft Collection, car show, food vendors, and show planes. Aerobatic Performances will start at 7. On Saturday, gates open at 9am and afternoon performances at 1. You can find ticket information online at https://cascadeairshow.com/.

Warm Springs ECE daycare is taking applications for September for children three and younger and for afternoon care for 3 to 5-year-olds. You can apply using the app Brightwheel – applications are due August 25.

Tribal Council will hold Pre-Budget Meetings Tuesday August 26th at the Simnasho Longhouse and on Wednesday, August 27th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Dinners are at 6pm, meetings follow at 7.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team will be set up before the Simnasho and Seekseequa District meetings from 4-6pm to pass out information for individuals and families. They will also give out gun lock cases to those who have not yet received one.