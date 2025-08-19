KWSO News 8/19/25

Mobile medical clinic today in Simnasho

Warm Springs Community Health Programs will be in Simnasho today offering medical appointments in the mobile medical bus. The unit will be parked at the Simnasho Longhouse and available for appointments from 9am until 3pm. Please call 541-553-2352 to schedule.

509-J getting ready for upcoming school year

Jefferson County School District 509J students have just about 2 weeks before the first day of the new school year. Most students start back on Wednesday, September 3, including Warm Springs K-8 Academy 1st through 8th graders and Madras High School 9th graders. Grades 10-12 will start on Thursday, September 4th. Kindergarten families have specific start days and times and should check in with the school to find out when their incoming student will start if they haven’t been contacted.

509-J Superintendent Dr. Jay Mathisen in a letter to families stated that “students will do their best work when they can fully focus and connect with their teachers and classmates without distractions from personal electronic devices like cell phones.” He says the ‘off and away’ expectations have been expanded and all students will be asked to keep phones and other electronic devices turned off and put away from the start to the end of the school day.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, the Back to School BBQ and Family Resource Fair is coming up next week on Thursday August 28th from 4-6pm. Families and School Staff get together at the BBQ to enjoy a meal and gear up for the new school year. The Family Resource Fair offers a variety of booths with useful information for families.

Fall sports at MHS underway

Fall sports kicked off this week at Madras High School with practices for football, volleyball, soccer, cross country and cheer.

White Buffalo football, which plays in 3A-Special District 3, will have its first game on the road against Phoenix on Friday, August 29th. The first game at Stampede Stadium and KWSO’s first football broadcast of the season will be on September 5th when Madras hosts Sweet Home.

Varsity volleyball will get going at the Sweet Home Jamboree next week on Thursday, August 28th.

Boys’ soccer starts the season at Sisters on September 2nd. Girls’ soccer will play at The Dalles Jamboree at The Dalles High School on August 28th – their first match is at 4:00 vs. Umatilla and then at 6:15 they face the Redmond/Culver team.