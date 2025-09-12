KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 12, 2025

Senior Breakfast is this morning from 7:30am – 9:30am.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3. From 4-5pm there’s a Wellbriety meeting.

Today is the final day the Johnson O’Malley Committee will accept requests for fall extracurricular activity allowances for Jefferson County 509J & South Wasco County students. Download the JOM application, survey & request for financial assistance from the Johnson O’Malley – JOM: CTWS info page on Facebook or find paper copies on the bulletin boards at the Warm Springs Market and post office. Email completed forms to JOM@wstribes.org or drop off with any of the committee members – Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Martha Alvarez. Be sure to attach supporting documents for your student’s activity. Emailed applications will be accepted until 11:59pm.

The Tribal Committee Swearing In Ceremony will take place on Monday, September 15th at noon at the administration building.

Warm Springs Fire Management, Fire & Safety, Community Action Team and OSU Extension have partnered for a presentation on Adapting to Wildfires on Tuesday, September 16th 5:30-7:30pm at the Simnasho Longhouse. A salmon dinner and huckleberry raffle will be provided for all who attend.

Warm Springs ECE is hosting a family resource fair on Wednesday September 17th from 1:30 – 5:30. Families will be able to visit the ECE NeighborImpact Food Pantry as well as visit with programs that will be set up to share program information and engage with families.

Central Oregon Community College will have fall term GED classes in Warm Springs starting the week of September 22nd. Classes will be Monday and Wednesday noon to 3 at the Education Building, 2nd floor computer lab. The cost is $30 per term and scholarships are available. Go in during the first week of classes to register.

Brutal Rez Productions is having a fan appreciation concert Saturday, October 4th 6pm at the Campus Pavilion featuring Damage Overdose, Gathering, Sho Rilla & Before the Fallen. It’s a free, open to all ages, drug and alcohol-free show.

Legal Aid Services of Oregon provides clinics offering free civil legal services in Warm Springs for low-income tribal members once a month. The next clinic will be held on Monday, October 6th from 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome too, but there could be a wait.

Anyone interested in using the Community Center facilities including the social hall or the pavilion should complete a building use request that can be picked up at the Recreation Office. Call 541-553-3243 if you have questions.