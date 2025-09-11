KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 11, 2025

Today is the last Thursday Market of the season. There will be DIY air purifiers available. Furnish Hope will have chairs available to those who need some. Peachwood Orchards will be back with more free fresh peaches plus canned peaches, Italian plums and flowers for bouquets and crowns. Deschutes Land Trust will be giving away free native plants. Jefferson County Public Health will be doing free health screenings. ChaCha Ramirez will have beadwork and baked goods for sale. KWSO will have our Reservation Information history books and stickers, plus we will do drawings for prizes and 50 people can stop by for a free lunch! Looking forward to seeing you today between 10:30am and 2pm at the Campus Pavillion.

Clear Clinic will be in Warm Springs providing an Expungement Clinic today at 1150 Warm Springs St. from 2-6pm. The services they can provide are criminal & eviction record expungement, legal name & gender marker changes, motions to waive court fines & fees and referrals for other legal services. To check if you are eligible for their services, fill out an intake form on their website.

At the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays, Let’s Talk About It group meets from 2-3pm and “On Second Thought” at 4:00. Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam is from 4-5:30. Wellbriety Book Study is Thursday’s at 5:15 at Smurf Village.

American Flags in the United States are lowered to half-staff on 4 days annually. Today is one of those days – for Patriot Day. The Flag is Lowered the entire day. The protocol is to briskly raise the flag to full staff and then lower it to half-staff in the morning. When retired in the evening, it is to be raised to full staff and then lowered for removal.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee is accepting requests for fall extracurricular activity allowances for Jefferson County 509J & South Wasco County students until this Friday (9/12). Download the JOM application, survey & request for financial assistance from the Johnson O’Malley – JOM: CTWS info page on Facebook or find paper copies on the bulletin boards at the Warm Springs Market and post office. Email completed forms to JOM@wstribes.org or drop off with any of the committee members – Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Martha Alvarez. Be sure to attach supporting documents for your student’s activity.

Oregon State University – Cascades will host a First Peoples Celebration on Saturday, October 11th – an event that explores and celebrates the history and culture of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Event activities are free to the public and will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. in Bruckner Courtyard on the OSU-Cascades campus. Activities include craft demonstrations, Native dancing & regalia showcase, a round dance with the Black Lodge Singers and more.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

The Fix Ticks Program provides quick, easy, and completely free flea and tick medicine to families on the Warm Springs reservation. Visit Fix https://fixticks.org/ and complete the short request form. The medicine will be mailed directly to you.

If you’re struggling, talking to someone can help. Call or text 988 to reach someone who’ll listen anytime, whatever you are going through. For more information, visit 988Oregon.org.