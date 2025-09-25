KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 26, 2025

Anyone interested in using the Community Center facilities including the social hall or the pavilion should complete a building use request that can be picked up at the Recreation Office. Call 541-553-3243 if you have questions.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3. From 4-5pm there’s a Wellbriety meeting.

The Wyam Youth Center welcomes young adults 15-24 to reserve a space to work on art for the upcoming exhibit at the Museum at Warm Springs. Supplies are available to use. Reservations for work space can be made with Emily Courtney 541-553-2536. Available days and times are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5-8pm through October 9th.

Triple Circle K Farm Stand in Madras is selling locally grown pumpkins straight from the field. It will be open Saturday and Sunday 11am to 5pm. It’s located off of Highway 26 on Clackamas Drive, near the Madras Speedway.

The Community Center has an early morning exercise class Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 6am and a noon class on Tuesday and Thursday. Also Tuesday and Thursday mornings, the front gym is open from 6-6:45am. If you have any questions or are interested in one-on-one training, contact Coach Bonita at 541-553-3243.

During the week of September 29th to October 3rd there will only be curbside pickup lunches available at the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center. There will not be home delivered meals during this week. They are sorry for the inconvenience and look forward to continuing congregate lunches and meal deliveries on October 6th.

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance is hosting a seed swap and pumpkin painting community event in Warm Springs on Wednesday, October 1st. There will be pumpkins available first come, first served and you can bring your own as well. Dinner will be prepared by Sandra Greene, pumpkins from DD Ranch in Terrebonne and produce from Seed to Table. It’s free to attend and everyone is welcome. October 1st from 5-7:30pm at the Community Center social hall.

Tribal Enterprises will host community district meetings to provide annual updates October 7th at the Simnasho Longhouse, October 8th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall and October 9th at the Agency Longhouse. All meetings are from 6-8pm and refreshments will be available.

Fences for Fido and Madras Animal Hospital are sponsoring a free Wellness & Vaccine Clinic for dogs & cats in Warm Springs on Saturday, October 11th. This is for pets of Warm Springs residents only and no appointments are needed. Bring pets to Fire & Safety between 2-4pm to receive vaccines, flea & tick medication and dewormer.

The Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District is seeking candidates for a vacancy on its Board of Directors. The appointee will serve December 22, 2025 through June 30, 2027. Interested candidates can download an information packet, which includes information about the district, position, and application/selection process, from the district’s website. The deadline to submit applications for this vacancy is Friday, November 7 at 5:00pm.

During the month of October, Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is accepting only emergency loan requests for things such as funerals or medical emergencies. The loan moratorium is October 1st through October 31st.

The Warm Springs MCH Program holds Back to Boards classes every other month. The next class will be October 16th & 17th from 9am to 4pm. To add your name to the list call Sheryl Lopez at Community Health 541-553-2352.