KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 5, 2025

Warm Springs Recreation’s Fall Round Up Yard Sale is today in the front courtyard at the Community Center from 9 to 3.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3. From 4-5pm there’s a Wellbriety meeting.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

The Fix Ticks Program provides quick, easy, and completely free flea and tick medicine to families on the Warm Springs reservation. Visit https://fixticks.org/ and complete the short request form. The medicine will be mailed directly to you.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

Everyone feels down sometimes. Call or text 988 to reach a caring professional anytime, anywhere in Oregon, for free. For more information, visit 988.org.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

The Class of 2026 All-Night Party Planning Kick-Off is Monday, September 8th at 6pm in the Jefferson County Health Department conference room. Those interested in helping to plan and fundraise for the Madras High School senior class event should attend.

Brutal Rez Productions is having a fan appreciation concert Saturday, October 4th 6pm at the Campus Pavilion featuring Damage Overdose, Gathering, Sho Rilla & Before the Fallen. It’s a free, open to all ages, drug and alcohol-free show.

The Jefferson County Historical Society is sponsoring its annual Pioneer Harvest Festival on Saturday, September 13th at the Casad Family Farm on NW Elm. The free event features a horse-drawn machine that cuts and bundles the wheat. Vintage trucks haul the bundles to an old threshing machine. Activities begin at 8:00 am. It is a family friendly event. There will be food and drink available as well as vendors and hands-on activities. All are welcome to attend.