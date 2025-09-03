KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 4, 2025

Funeral Arrangements for Amarius Andre Stevens – Burial is this morning (9/4) and they will depart from the Simnasho Longhouse to Tenino Cemetery at 7am.

The Thursday Market is today at the Campus Pavilion from 10:30am until 2pm. Warm Springs Prevention Team will be giving out the last of their handgun safes, cash lock boxes and pill lock boxes.

At the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays, Let’s Talk About It group meets from 2-3pm and “On Second Thought” at 4:00. Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam is from 4-5:30. Wellbriety Book Study is Thursday’s at 5:15 at Smurf Village.

Fire Management, Fire & Safety, WSCAT and OSU Extension will do a presentation on Adapting to Wildfires today from 5:30-7pm at the Simnasho Longhouse. A salmon dinner will be provided and there’s going to be a huckleberry raffle.

Art Adventure Gallery will have an opening reception for its new exhibit “Ravens: Landscapes of Thought and Memory” today from 5:30-7pm at the gallery located on 5th Street in Madras.

Are you pregnant or postpartum? Experienced a miscarriage or have children under the age of 5 years old? Warm Springs WIC encourages you to call today and schedule an appointment: 541-553-2352

The Class of 2026 All-Night Party Planning Kick-Off is Monday, September 8th at 6pm in the Jefferson County Health Department conference room. Those interested in helping to plan and fundraise for the Madras High School senior class event should attend.

The Jefferson County Historical Society is sponsoring its annual Pioneer Harvest Festival on Saturday, September 13th at the Casad Family Farm on NW Elm. The free event features a horse-drawn machine that cuts and bundles the wheat. Vintage trucks haul the bundles to an old threshing machine. Activities begin at 8:00 am. It is a family friendly event. There will be food and drink available as well as vendors and hands-on activities. All are welcome to attend.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is offering Adult Mental Health First Aid Training on October 10th and Non-violent De-escalation Training October 16-17 – both in the old school cafeteria. To sign-up for either training, email leminnie.s@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.