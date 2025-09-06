KWSO Calendar for Sun., Sep. 7, 2025

Funeral Arrangements for Angela Phyllis Bellenger “Ange” – Tomorrow (9/8) they will leave Autumn Funeral Home at 1pm and go to Simnasho Longhouse for the dressing at 3pm. A meal will follow at 6 and then overnight services. A traditional meal will be held at midnight. Burial is Tuesday (9/9) at 9am.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

The Class of 2026 All-Night Party Planning Kick-Off is tomorrow (9/8) at 6pm in the Jefferson County Health Department conference room. Those interested in helping to plan and fundraise for the Madras High School senior class event should attend.

Brutal Rez Productions is having a fan appreciation concert Saturday, October 4th 6pm at the Campus Pavilion featuring Damage Overdose, Gathering, Sho Rilla & Before the Fallen. It’s a free, open to all ages, drug and alcohol-free show.

The Museum at Warm Springs’ current major exhibition, “Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs,” is on view through September 27th. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to noon and 1 to 5pm. For more information visit https://www.museumatwarmsprings.org.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is on Thursday, September 25th. From 11am until 7pm there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is offering Adult Mental Health First Aid Training on October 10th and Non-violent De-escalation Training October 16-17 – both in the old school cafeteria. To sign-up for either training, email Leminnie Smith at leminnie.s@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.

The Fix Ticks Program provides quick, easy, and completely free flea and tick medicine to families on the Warm Springs reservation. Visit https://fixticks.org/ and complete the short request form. The medicine will be mailed directly to you.