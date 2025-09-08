KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 8, 2025

Funeral Arrangements for Angela Phyllis Bellenger “Ange” – They will leave Autumn Funeral Home today at 1pm and go to Simnasho Longhouse for the dressing at 3pm. A meal will follow at 6 and then overnight services. A traditional meal will be held at midnight. Burial is Tuesday (9/9) at 9am.

On the Tribal Council agenda this morning – BIA Update; Bureau of Trust Funds Admin Update; BIA Realty/Natural Resources. This afternoon – Legislative Update Conference Call; Tribal Attorney Update from BBK; and Tribal Attorney Update with Brent Hall.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am, the Let’s Talk About It group at 2pm and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4. The Naimuma Wellbriety group meets today at 5:30 at Smurf Village.

The Class of 2026 All-Night Party Planning Kick-Off is this evening at 6 in the Jefferson County Health Department conference room. Those interested in helping to plan and fundraise for the Madras High School senior class event should attend.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is offering Adult Mental Health First Aid Training on October 10th and Non-violent De-escalation Training October 16-17 – both in the old school cafeteria. To sign-up for either training, email Leminnie Smith at leminnie.s@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

This Thursday is the last Warm Springs Thursday Market of the year from 10:30am – 2pm at the campus pavilion. Local people can take a break and visit booths that are set up by local programs, local small businesses & crafts people plus food sellers and fundraisers. To learn more – contact Sue at KWSO.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.