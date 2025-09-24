KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 25, 2025

Budget Call-backs are on the Tribal Council agenda today.

Seasonal vaccines are now available at the Warm Springs I H S clinic. Flu vaccine is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older. RSV vaccine is recommended for infants, pregnant women and elders. Vaccine clinic hours are daily from 9:30-11:30am, except on Wednesdays and daily from 1:30-3:30pm. Appointments are not necessary.

The Madras Community Food Pantry distribution will be open from 10am to 1pm today at 370 SW Culver Highway in Madras.

Today is a Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort. From 11am until 7pm there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.

The Warm Springs Community Center is introducing a new noontime activity – Horse shoes. Staff at the community Center will be looking for players to partake in the friendly game which requires little to no experience. If there is enough participation it could lead to small fun tournaments. See Daniel, Rich or Austin at the CWC for details.

At the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays, Let’s Talk About It group meets from 2-3pm and “On Second Thought” at 4:00. Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam is from 4-5:30. Wellbriety Book Study is Thursday’s at 5:15 at Smurf Village.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

Best Care Prevention Program & Warm Springs Recreation Department will have a lunch and learn session on Tuesday, September 30th at noon in the Community Center social hall. The topic is vaping education and lunch will be a salad bar.

Youth baseball clinics are coming up on Saturdays in October in Warm Springs. October 4th and 11th will be pitching clinics, and October 18th and 25th are hitting clinics. Youth age 8 and older can attend the free clinics that will be from 10am to noon at the ballfields behind the Community Center. Participants should bring athletic shoes, baseball cap and glove plus a sweatshirt or jacket and long pants – no shorts please. For more information contact Daniel Lawrence at the Community Center.

Oregon State University – Cascades will host a First Peoples Celebration on Saturday, October 11th – an event that explores and celebrates the history and culture of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Event activities are free to the public and will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. in Bruckner Courtyard on the OSU-Cascades campus. Activities include craft demonstrations, Native dancing & regalia showcase, a round dance with the Black Lodge Singers and more.

The Museum at Warm Springs is accepting submissions for the 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit from adults and youth. The deadline to submit art for judging is 5pm on Tuesday, October 14th, and the deadline for youth artwork and for display purposes only will be Tuesday, October 21st at 5pm. Applications are available at the Museum. An opening reception will be held on November 12th from 5:30-7:30pm and it will be on view through March 7, 2026.

Warm Springs Recreation presents Halloween Parade 2025 on Thursday, October 16th. The theme is Nightmare Before Christmas. Parade lineup will begin at 4:30, with judging at 5:30. The parade starts at 6:30.