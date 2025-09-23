KWSO Calendar for Wed., Sep. 24, 2025

Budget Call-backs are on the Tribal Council agenda today.

Madras Community Food Pantry distribution will be open from 10am to 1pm today at 370 SW Culver Highway in Madras. Their free food market is this afternoon. Sign-in begins at 4pm and doors open at 4:30.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Anger Management class from 3-4 and Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday. The Recovery on the Rez group meets from 5:30-7:30 at Smurf Village.

Central Oregon Community College fall term GED classes in Warm Springs start this week. Classes will be Monday and Wednesday noon to 3 at the Education Building, 2nd floor computer lab. The cost is $30 per term and scholarships are available. Go in to class today to register.

Warm Springs ECE is having a family night school carnival today from 5-7pm. They’ll have games, snacks and prizes.

The Boys & Girls Club in Warm Springs is having an open house today where you can meet the staff, check out their facilities, learn about programs and ask questions. It’s from 5:30-7pm. It’s located on the east side back parking lot of the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.

The Museum at Warm Springs is hosting a closing reception for the current exhibit “Saddle Up!: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs this evening from 5:30-7:30. Light refreshments will be available.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is tomorrow. From 11am until 7pm there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion or the old school cafeteria needs to sign up to use it by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center. You can call 541-553-1078.

The Wyam Youth Center welcomes young adults 15-24 to reserve a space to work on art for the upcoming exhibit at the Museum at Warm Springs. Supplies are available to use. Reservations for work space can be made with Emily Courtney 541-553-2536. Available days and times are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5-8pm through October 9th.

The 4th annual Prevention-Fest is on Wednesday, October 15th 4-6:30pm at the field outside of the Prevention office. There will be s’mores, hot dogs, caramel apples, family fun and a pumpkin patch. Admission is free.

The Recreation Department’s annual Spooky Indian Nite Out & Drummerz Jam Session is on Monday, October 20th at the Warm Springs Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 – bring your favorite dish. The powwow starts at 6:30. It’s open to all drum groups, dancers and families.