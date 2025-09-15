KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 16, 2025

Budget Presentations are on the Tribal Council agenda today. This morning will be presentations from Governmental Affairs; Human Resources; and Education. This afternoon will be Natural Resources; Finance; G&A, Debt Service, Capital, Tribal Gatherings; and Tribal Court.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Every Tuesday in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am in the cafeteria and a Wellbriety Meeting at 3:00 at Behavioral Health Center. Also on Tuesdays, there is Adult A&D Education class at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety also at 4.

Warm Springs Community Health has a Lunch Time Hand-Sewing Circle every Tuesday from noon to 1. Learn skills in social-emotional regulation while working on sewing projects. All materials and a light lunch are provided.

Warm Springs Fire Management, Fire & Safety, Community Action Team and OSU Extension have partnered for a presentation on Adapting to Wildfires this evening from 5:30-7:30pm at the Simnasho Longhouse. A salmon dinner and huckleberry raffle will be provided for all who attend.

Warm Springs ECE is hosting a family resource fair tomorrow (9/17) from 1:30 – 5:30. Families will be able to visit the ECE NeighborImpact Food Pantry as well as visit with programs that will be set up to share program information and engage with families.

A bough cutting meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 23rd at the Cottonwood Restaurant. Those tribal members interested in being a crew boss need to attend. Dinner is at 5:30 and the meeting from 6-8pm. Bring your questions, concerns and ideas.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is on Thursday, September 25th. From 11am until 7pm there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.

The Museum at Warm Springs’ current major exhibition, “Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs,” is on view through September 27th. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to noon and 1 to 5pm. For more information visit https://www.museumatwarmsprings.org.

Fences for Fido and Madras Animal Hospital are sponsoring a free Wellness & Vaccine Clinic for dogs & cats in Warm Springs on Saturday, October 11th. This is for pets of Warm Springs residents only and no appointments are needed. Bring pets to Fire & Safety between 2-4pm to receive vaccines, flea & tick medication and dewormer.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is offering Adult Mental Health First Aid Training on October 10th and Non-violent De-escalation Training October 16-17 – both in the old school cafeteria. To sign-up for either training, email Leminnie Smith at leminnie.s@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.