KWSO News 9/16/25

Fall term GED classes in Warm Springs

Fall time means a new round of GED classes for those in need of taking that next step toward their education.

Steph Brewer, GED instructor from Central Oregon Community College says, “we’re getting started this fall with more GED classes here in Warm Springs from 12 to 3 Mondays and Wednesdays. You just have to show up next Monday, September 22nd at 12:00, we will get them registered and get them assessed and see where they’re at and help them get started on GED.com.”

Classes in Warm Springs will be at the Education Building. A GED can lead to a better paying job and prepares you for any next steps in education that you want to take.

PGE & Tribes lowering water level in Lake Billy Chinook

Portland General Electric and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will begin gradually drawing down the water level in Lake Billy Chinook today, to allow for necessary maintenance and repairs to Round Butte Dam. The reservoir will be held at lower than the normal winter water level until next spring.

The drawdown will occur over the course of several weeks. When completed, the reservoir water levels will be approximately 2 to 3 feet lower than the typical winter water elevation. Based on inflows to the reservoir, PGE and the Tribes plan to begin refilling it on January 1st.

PGE anticipates no impact on water quality, fish or wildlife populations in the reservoir however the change in water level may affect docks, boat lifts, and other shoreline structures on the lake. Some boat launches may be inaccessible during the drawdown.

This same process will repeat in the fall of 2026.

BPA towers & roads project meeting in Simnasho next week

Bonneville Power Administration representatives will be in Warm Springs next week for a meeting with the tribal public regarding a project to address a landslide affecting the transmission towers off of Highway 9.

The BPA Scoping Meeting and Public Tour are scheduled for Monday, September 22nd at the Simnasho Longhouse. They will meet at 10am for a presentation and question/answer period, followed by a visit to the project site. Lunch will be provided after.

The project will entail removing four towers, installation of two new steel poles, and improving road access to the tower area.

WSK8 & MHS sports schedule today

Warm Springs Eagles football will be in Culver this afternoon at 4:00, along with teams from Sisters, Jefferson County Middle School and Culver for their jamboree.

Madras High School Volleyball teams have games at Sisters this afternoon.

KWSO weather for Central Oregon

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.