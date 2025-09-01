KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 2, 2025

Due to the Labor Day holiday, Warm Springs Sanitation is picking up both Monday and Tuesday garbage routes today. Please assist others who need help getting their totes to the end of their driveways if you can.

Warm Springs Head Start is holding an Open House today from 9am until 4pm. They will host a barbeque at noon at the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Every Tuesday in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am in the cafeteria and a Wellbriety Meeting at 3:00 at Behavioral Health Center. Also on Tuesdays, there is Adult A&D Education class at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety also at 4.

Madras High School’s Buffs Are Back BBQ for all grades is today from 4:30-6:30pm. They’ll have got dogs, chips and water available for everyone at no cost. Students can learn about clubs and activities available at MHS plus get schedules, lockers, parking passes, ASB cards and order year books.

If you’re without your WIC benefits or have missed WIC appointments – call today and get scheduled! Walk-ins are welcomed! 541-553-2352.

The Simnasho Pre-Budget meeting is this evening at the Simnasho Longhouse. Dinner is at 6pm and the meeting will follow at 7pm. The Warm Springs Prevention Team will be set up before the meeting from 4-6pm to pass out information for individuals and families. They will also give out gun lock cases to those who have not yet received one.

Tomorrow (9/3) is the first day of school for 1st through 8th grade students at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Kindergarten students will have a parent teacher conference that day and then start on Thursday or Friday. School supplies will be provided to all students so families do not need to provide any of the basic supplies this year. Supplies will be provided in classrooms. Students are asked to come to school with a water bottle. Student Drop off this year is at 7:45 to allow time to get breakfast and to be in classrooms by 8. Late Start Mondays – drop off is at 9:15. Just a reminder that cell phones and earbuds need to be off and away during the school day. Picture Day for 5th thru 8th grades is September 10th. Kindergarten to 4th grade is September 11th. Retakes will not be offered this year.

Legal Aid Services of Oregon provides clinics offering free civil legal services in Warm Springs for low-income tribal members once a month. There is a clinic tomorrow (9/3) from 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome too, but there could be a wait.

Fire Management, Fire & Safety, WSCAT and OSU Extension will do a presentation on Adapting to Wildfires this Thursday (9/4) from 5:30-7pm at the Simnasho Longhouse. A salmon dinner will be provided and there’s going to be a huckleberry raffle.