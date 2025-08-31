KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 1, 2025

Today is the Labor Day holiday. Tribal and federal offices are closed.

The Warm Springs Sanitation Department will not pick up garbage bins today. The areas that are usually picked up on Mondays will need to set their totes out for pick up on Tuesday (9/2). The Tuesday routes will not be affected and will be picked up as usual. Please assist others who need help getting their totes to the end of their driveways if you can.

Warm Springs Head Start is holding an Open House tomorrow (9/2) from 9am until 4pm. They will host a barbeque at noon at the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center.

Madras High School’s Buffs Are Back BBQ for all grades is tomorrow (9/2) from 4:30-6:30pm. They’ll have got dogs, chips and water available for everyone at no cost. Students can learn about clubs and activities available at MHS plus get schedules, lockers, parking passes, ASB cards and order year books.

The Simnasho Pre-Budget meeting is tomorrow (9/2) at the Simnasho Longhouse. Dinner is at 6pm and the meeting will follow at 7pm. The Warm Springs Prevention Team will be set up before the meeting from 4-6pm to pass out information for individuals and families. They will also give out gun lock cases to those who have not yet received one.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, the first day of school for 1st through 8th grade students is Wednesday (9/3). Kindergarten students will have a parent teacher conference that day and then start on Thursday or Friday. School supplies will be provided to all students so families do not need to provide any of the basic supplies this year. Supplies will be provided in classrooms. Students are asked to come to school with a water bottle. Student Drop off this year is at 7:45 to allow time to get breakfast and to be in classrooms by 8. Late Start Mondays – drop off is at 9:15. Just a reminder that cell phones and earbuds need to be off and away during the school day. Picture Day for 5th thru 8th grades is September 10th. Kindergarten to 4th grade is September 11th. Retakes will not be offered this year.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

Legal Aid Services of Oregon provides clinics offering free civil legal services in Warm Springs for low-income tribal members once a month. The next clinic will be held on Wednesday, September 3rd from 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome too, but there could be a wait.

Fire Management, Fire & Safety, WSCAT and OSU Extension will do a presentation on Adapting to Wildfires on Thursday, September 4th from 5:30-7pm at the Simnasho Longhouse. A salmon dinner will be provided and there’s going to be a huckleberry raffle.