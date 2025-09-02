KWSO Calendar for Wed., Sep. 3, 2025

Legal Aid Services of Oregon provides clinics offering free civil legal services in Warm Springs for low-income tribal members once a month. There is a clinic today from 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome too, but there could be a wait.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Anger Management class from 3-4 and Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday. The Recovery on the Rez group meets from 5:30-7:30 at Smurf Village.

There is a free corn giveaway this afternoon in the High Lookee Lodge parking lot. It will start at 1:00, until it’s all gone. You will need to bring your own bag, box or basket.

Fire Management, Fire & Safety, WSCAT and OSU Extension will do a presentation on Adapting to Wildfires tomorrow (9/4) from 5:30-7pm at the Simnasho Longhouse. A salmon dinner will be provided and there’s going to be a huckleberry raffle.

Art Adventure Gallery will have an opening reception for its new exhibit “Ravens: Landscapes of Thought and Memory” tomorrow (9/4). It’s from 5:30-7pm at the gallery located on 5th Street in Madras.

The Class of 2026 All-Night Party Planning Kick-Off is Monday, September 8th at 6pm in the Jefferson County Health Department conference room. Those interested in helping to plan and fundraise for the Madras High School senior class event should attend.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is scheduled for Thursday, September 25th. From 11am until 7pm there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.

The Museum at Warm Springs’ current major exhibition, “Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs,” is on view through September 27th. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to noon and 1 to 5pm. For more information visit https://www.museumatwarmsprings.org.

Brutal Rez Productions is having a fan appreciation concert Saturday, October 4th 6pm at the Campus Pavilion featuring Damage Overdose, Gathering, Sho Rilla & Before the Fallen. It’s a free, open to all ages, drug and alcohol-free show.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.