CTWS Tribal Council Approves 2026 Proposed Budget for Community Review

On Monday, September 29th, 2025, the Warm Springs Tribal Council, acting in accordance with Ordinance 67 and Chapter 120 of the CTWS Administrative Rules, officially reviewed and approved the 2026 Proposed Budget.

The Tribal Government operates, in part, with the revenue generated by Tribal enterprises.

Tribal Enterprise Budget Meetings are as follows:

Simnasho: October 7th at the Simnasho Longhouse

Seekseequa: October 8th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall

Agency: October 9th at the Agency Longhouse

Following that – input will be considered in crafting the final budget for 2026 for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

The District Budget Meetings for input are as follows:

Simnasho District: Tuesday, October 14th at the Simnasho Longhouse.

Seekseequa District: Tuesday, October 21st at the Seekseequa Fire Hall.

Agency District: Monday, October 20th at the Agency Longhouse.

A meal will be served at each meeting at 6:00 PM, with the meeting to follow at 7:00 PM for each location.

The 2026 Proposed Draft Budget can be found here:

2026 PROPOSED BUDGET – Poster