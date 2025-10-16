KWSO is participating in the Great ShakeOut Drill today to practice what we would do in the event of an earthquake.

If you feel shaking or get an earth quake alert you should immediately: DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees. This position protects you from being knocked down and reduces your chances of being hit by falling or flying objects. Then COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand. If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl underneath for shelter. If no shelter is nearby, crawl next to an interior wall. Stay on your knees; bend over to protect vital organs. Finally – HOLD ON until the shaking stops. If you are under shelter: hold on to it with one hand; be ready to move with your shelter if it shifts. If you don’t have shelter: hold on to your head and neck with both arms and hands. Knowing what to do if an earthquake occurs will reduce injury and death.

Learn More about the Seven Steps to take if an Earthquake Occurs

Everyone should have emergency supplies stored in accessible locations at home, at work, and in vehicles. Having emergency supplies readily available can reduce the impact of an earthquake or other emergency on you and your family. Under-Bed Bags hold shoes, a flashlight, and other items for when an earthquake happens while sleeping. Go-Bags or car kits contain supplies for about 3 days for when evacuation is needed. And be sure to have home or work supplies are for sheltering in place for up to to 2 weeks or for larger groups. You can find a list of what to include online at Earthquake Country dot ORG. https://www.earthquakecountry.org/step3/