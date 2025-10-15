KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 16, 2025

The Community Center has an early morning exercise class Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 6am and a noon class on Tuesday and Thursday. Also Tuesday and Thursday mornings, the front gym is open from 6-6:45am. If you have any questions or are interested in one-on-one training, contact Coach Bonita at 541-553-3243.

At the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays, Let’s Talk About It group meets from 2-3pm and “On Second Thought” at 4:00. Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam is from 4-5:30. Wellbriety Book Study is Thursday’s at 5:15 at Smurf Village.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Halloween Parade is this evening. The theme is Nightmare Before Christmas. Parade lineup will begin at 4:30, with judging at 5:30. The parade starts at 6:30.

A memorial for Rosalind Charley Sampson will be held on Saturday (10/18) starting at 9am at the Simnasho Longhouse.

A celebration of life for Nathan Carl “Nat” Shaw will be held on Saturday (10/18) from 11am to 1pm at the Juniper Community Church, 976 S Adams Drive, in Madras. A lunch will follow the ceremony.

A No Kings Rally will take place on Saturday (10/18) from 2-4:00 at the North Y in Madras.

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation and MedCertify are inviting people to a lunch & learn presentation on Monday, October 20th from 11am to 1pm in the old elementary school cafeteria. Learn about nationally accredited certifications in several industries from IT to Healthcare to Business.

The Museum at Warm Springs is still accepting submissions for the 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit from adults and youth. The deadline to submit art for judging has passed but the youth artwork and for display purposes only will be Tuesday, October 21st at 5pm. Applications are available at the Museum. An opening reception will be held on November 12th from 5:30-7:30pm and it will be on view through March 7, 2026.

Papalaxsimisha and the OHSU Center for Women’s Health are doing a lunch & learn with information on menopause. The community discussion will be held on Wednesday, October 22nd from 12-1:30pm in the I H S atrium. They will have lunch and raffle prizes.

Recreation is having a Halloween Dance on Friday, October 24th from 6-8:30pm at the Community Center. They’ll have games, prizes and food.

During the month of October, Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is accepting only emergency loan requests for things such as funerals or medical emergencies. The loan moratorium is through October 31st.

KWSO is coordinating a Native Market for our Thursday Market Vendors the day before Thanksgiving from 10am – 2pm at the old school cafeteria. This is an opportunity to set up and sell food for Thanksgiving Meals as well as gift items for early Christmas Shopping. There is a limit to 20 booths and we have 14 already signed up so if you are interested in setting up please email sue.matters@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Prevention will host a Thanksgiving Break Co-ed Basketball Tourney November 24-25 at the old school gym. Entry is free! There will be divisions for 6, 8, 10, 12 & 14 and under plus high school age. For more information and entries call Jaycelene at 541-615-0116 or email jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should to Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.