KWSO Calendar for Fri., Oct. 24, 2025

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy today, it’s the 8th grade science trip to COCC.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3. From 4-5pm there’s a Wellbriety meeting.

Recreation is having a Halloween Dance this evening from 6-8:30 at the Community Center. They’ll have games, prizes and food.

The Madras High School Music Department is having a haunted house tonight from 6:30-9pm and again next week on Wednesday & Thursday (10/29-30). Entry is at the band room side door located near the tennis courts. The cost is $5 for children/students and $10 for adults.

The Heroes Haunted Carnival is tomorrow (10/25) at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds from 2-7pm. It will feature games, family fun activities, food trucks and more. It’s a Shop with A Cop fundraiser and the cost is $5 per person or family passes for up to 6 people are $20. Kids 2 and under are free.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Included in your day pass is – use of all 7 pools and cold tubs, mini golf, pickleball, basketball, bocce ball, spike ball, 4-square volleyball and interactive video games. The next Tribal Appreciation Days are this Sunday (10/26) and November 2nd. Kah-Nee-Ta also offers daily Tribal Member discounts and amenities for day and twilight passes, cabana rentals, Spa Wanapine, overnight lodging, the Tribal Picnic Pavilions and Tribal Bathhouse. Call 541-553-1112 for more information.

The City of Culver is inviting the community to a ribbon cutting and celebration of its Veterans Memorial Park expansion. The expansion includes a skate park, pump track and pickleball courts. It’s on Sunday (10/26) at 1pm at the City Park in Culver. After the ceremony, they’ll have a professional skateboard demonstration, free ice cream sundaes and cookies.

The first tribal employee “Spirit Halloweek” is being next week. All employees are encouraged to participate in each day’s themes and to share your photos at HR@wstribes.org. Monday is Wear Spooky Pajamas Day. Tuesday is Dress as a Duo/Twin Day. Wednesday is Wear a Halloween Shirt of Ugly Halloween Sweater Day. Thursday is Crazy Hair & Crazy Hat Day. Friday is Wear your Costume to Work Day.

Legal Aid Services of Oregon provides clinics offering free civil legal services in Warm Springs for low-income tribal members once a month. The next clinic will be held on Monday, November 3rd from 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome too, but there could be a wait.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

Coach Bonita Leonard holds 6am exercise classes every Monday, Wednesday & Friday at the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center. On Tuesday & Thursday mornings the front gym is open for people to workout from 6-6:45 and there’s an exercise class at noon. One-on-one training is also available – contact Bonita to schedule.

Tribal Members who normally receive a monthly per capita check will receive October & November checks, and the November senior pension if applicable, all on one check during the week of October 27th.

The BIA Roads department is working on outlying roads that are part of the bus route to improve and grade them. Warm Springs residents are reminded to slow down when you come upon road work for everyone’s safety.