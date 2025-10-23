KWSO News 10/23/25

Current work happening on the Campus

The Warm Springs Campus Pavillion parking lot is scheduled to be paved today, weather permitting.

The Pavillion was completed two years ago however the public restrooms and a new water main came after that.

Warm Springs Construction has been prepping the parking lot area awaiting the opportunity for paving to get done.

The Campus Pavillion is available for community use. You can sign up for the facility at the Family Resource Center library or else email Isaac.George@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team Food Cart Pavilion is under construction on the corner lot, on campus, with the Commissary Project. This is phase two of construction on the project. Phase three will be renovation of the old commissary to become a small business incubator for local small businesses.

Hatchery fish giveaway today in Simnasho & Warm Springs

The Fisheries Department is traveling to Little White Salmon National Fish Hatchery today to pick up upriver bright chinook salmon. They will have approximately 300 fish and they will mostly be males. The hatchery is short on females at this time.

They plan to arrive in Simnasho between 1-1:30 this afternoon and at the Community Center after, around 1:30 or 2pm.

Please bring your own bag or cooler and it will be 4 fish per family.

Fire Management working on Muddy Run project

Warm Springs Fire Management is working at the Muddy Run burn site this week. This area is located to the northwest of the Warm Springs community and smoke is visible. Fire personnel and vehicles are using adjacent roads and people are advised to be aware and drive safely.

Sensing Sasquatch exhibit wins national prize for exceptional work

The High Desert Museum’s original exhibition Sensing Sasquatch has won the 2025 Autry Public History Prize, which recognizes exceptional work that contributes to a broader public reflection on and appreciation of the North American West.

The prize was awarded to the High Desert Museum on October 17, 2025, at the annual Western History Association Conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In remarks from the Autry Prize Committee, the exhibition was praised for its “originality of work and the collaboration of the project team.” The committee also applauded Sensing Sasquatch for its “major contribution to Public History and the field of the North American West.”

Blending history, art and mixed media, Sensing Sasquatch explored the cultural significance of Sasquatch across Indigenous cultures in the High Desert.

The Museum also commissioned five Indigenous artists to craft pieces reflecting their encounters with and perspectives on the enigmatic figure. Rocky LaRock (Salish), Charlene “Tilly” Moody (Warm Springs), Frank Buffalo Hyde (Nez Perce/ Onondaga), HollyAnna CougarTracks De Coteau Littlebull (Yakama/Nez Perce/Cayuse/Cree) and Dr. Phillip Cash Cash (Nez Perce/Cayuse) each contributed unique artwork.

KWSO weather for central OR

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.