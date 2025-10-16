KWSO Calendar for Fri., October 17, 2025

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3. From 4-5pm there’s a Wellbriety meeting.

Today’s the last day to submit your photo for the Human Resources employee pumpkin carving contest. It closes at 6pm. Submit a photo of your pumpkin to HR@wstribes.org for a chance to win a fishing pole, speaker and a cooler. Voting will be open next week and the winners announced on Halloween.

A memorial for Rosalind Charley Sampson will be held tomorrow (10/18) starting at 9am at the Simnasho Longhouse.

A celebration of life for Nathan Carl “Nat” Shaw will be held tomorrow (10/18) from 11am to 1pm at the Juniper Community Church, 976 S Adams Drive, in Madras. A lunch will follow the ceremony.

A No Kings Rally will take place tomorrow (10/18) from 2-4:00 at the North Y in Madras.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Included in your day pass is – use of all 7 pools and cold tubs, mini golf, pickleball, basketball, bocce ball, spike ball, 4-square volleyball and interactive video games. The next Tribal Appreciation Day is coming up October 26th. Kah-Nee-Ta also offers daily Tribal Member discounts and amenities for day and twilight passes, cabana rentals, Spa Wanapine, overnight lodging, the Tribal Picnic Pavilions and Tribal Bathhouse. Call 541-553-1112 for more information.

The first tribal employee “Spirit Halloweek” is being held October 27-31. All employees are encouraged to participate in each days themes and to share your photos at HR@wstribes.org. Monday is Wear Spooky Pajamas Day. Tuesday is Dress as a Duo/Twin Day. Wednesday is Wear a Halloween Shirt of Ugly Halloween Sweater Day. Thursday is Crazy Hair & Crazy Hat Day. Friday is Wear your Costume to Work Day.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Most breast cancers are found in women who are 50 years old or older, but breast cancer also affects younger women. Early detection is critical for treatment. Talk to your medical provider about any concerns and learn about when you should get a mammogram.

Tananawit – A Community of Warm Springs Artists is seeking board members. To apply, send a letter of interest to Executive Director Debbie Stacona at deb@warmspringsartists.org. The deadline is October 31st.

Legal Aid Services of Oregon provides clinics offering free civil legal services in Warm Springs for low-income tribal members once a month. The next clinic will be held on Monday, November 3rd from 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome too, but there could be a wait.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

The Fix Ticks Program provides quick, easy, and completely free flea and tick medicine to families on the Warm Springs reservation. Visit https://fixticks.org/ and complete the short request form. The medicine will be mailed directly to you.