KWSO Calendar for Sat., Oct. 18, 2025

A memorial for Rosalind Charley Sampson is taking place this morning, starting at 9am at the Simnasho Longhouse.

A celebration of life for Nathan Carl “Nat” Shaw is being held today from 11am to 1pm at the Juniper Community Church, 976 S Adams Drive, in Madras. A lunch will follow the ceremony.

A No Kings Rally will take place today from 2-4:00 at the North Y in Madras.

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation and MedCertify are inviting people to a lunch & learn presentation on Monday, October 20th from 11am to 1pm in the old elementary school cafeteria. Learn about nationally accredited certifications in several industries from IT to Healthcare to Business.

The Museum at Warm Springs is still accepting submissions for the 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit from adults and youth. The deadline to submit art for judging has passed but the youth artwork and for display purposes only will be Tuesday, October 21st at 5pm. Applications are available at the Museum. An opening reception will be held on November 12th from 5:30-7:30pm and it will be on view through March 7, 2026.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Great Pumpkin Party is on Wednesday, October 22nd at the Community Center. Carving begins at 5:30 and judging at 7. Categories are Best Jack, Scariest Sally, Creepiest Oogie Boogie, Zombiest Wolf Man and Spookiest Sqwatch.

Papalaxsimisha and the OHSU Center for Women’s Health are doing a lunch & learn on menopause. The community discussion will be held on Wednesday, October 22nd from 12-1:30pm in the I H S atrium. They will have lunch and raffle prizes.

Warm Springs Human Resources is having an office and employee costume contest this year with entries open October 23-31. There will be prizes for Cutest, Scariest, Funniest & Most Creative Costumes. A large bundle prize will be awarded to the best decorated office. Submit photos to HR@wstribes.org by November 3rd. Voting will take place until noon on November 7th and winners will be announced.

The Heroes Haunted Carnival is coming up Saturday, October 25th at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds from 2-7pm. It will feature games, family fun activities, food trucks and more. It’s a Shop with A Cop fundraiser and the cost is $5 per person or family passes for up to 6 people are $20. Kids 2 and under are free.

Tribal Members who normally receive a monthly per capita check will receive October & November checks, and the November senior pension if applicable, all on one check during the week of October 27th.

The Recreation Department’s annual Spooky Indian Nite Out & Drummerz Jam Session has been moved to Monday, October 27th at the Warm Springs Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 – bring your favorite dish. The powwow starts at 6:30. It’s open to all drum groups, dancers and families.

The first Indigenous National Park Service Director and Cayuse and Walla Walla tribal citizen Chuck Sams will join LandWatch Executive Director Ben Gordon for a discussion on the Rights of Nature. Sams will share perspectives shaped by Indigenous law and conservation leadership. This will take place on Thursday, October 30th at 7pm in the Ray Hall Atrium on the OSU-Cascades Campus in Bend. Tribal members are welcome to email info@colw.org for free tickets.

Here are the events happening in Warm Springs on Halloween (10/31):

ECE Halloween Trick or Treating will be from 10-11am in the ECE lobby. Volunteers and donations can be arranged by contacting the ECE front office.

Recreation’s Zombie Walk is from noon to 1 at the Community Center.

Recreation’s Trunk or Treat event is from 4-6pm at the Community Center parking lot. The theme this year is “Jack, Sally & the Whole Crew.” Prizes will be awarded to the best decorated trunks.

Health & Human Services programs will have trick-or-treating booths from 4 -7pm at the Campus Pavilion.

The Recreation Halloween Carnival will be from 6-8pm in the Community Center.

Fire Prevention’s Haunted House is from 7pm until midnight in the old school gym.

KWSO is coordinating a Native Market for our Thursday Market Vendors the day before Thanksgiving from 10am – 2pm at the old school cafeteria. This is an opportunity to set up and sell food for Thanksgiving Meals as well as gift items for early Christmas Shopping. There is a limit to 20 booths and we have 14 already signed up so if you are interested in setting up please email sue.matters@wstribes.org.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion or the old school cafeteria needs to sign up to use it by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center. You can call 541-553-1078.

Everyone feels down sometimes. Call or text 988 to reach a caring professional anytime, anywhere in Oregon, for free. For more information, visit 988Oregon.org.