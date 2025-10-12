KWSO Calendar for Mon., Oct. 13, 2025

Today is National Indigenous Peoples Day. Everyone is invited to wear any regalia, Native Jewelry or clothing items that celebrate being Indigenous and or shine a positive light on Native Nations!

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club will be closed today in observance of Indigenous People’s Day.

Warm Springs Prevention’s Indigenous People’s Day Powwow will be held this evening at the Campus Pavilion. There will be a meal at 5pm and the powwow is from 5:30-7. All drums are welcome. Bring your own chairs. This is a drug, alcohol, and commercial tobacco-free event.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am, the Let’s Talk About It group at 2pm and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4. The Naimuma Wellbriety group meets today at 5:30 at Smurf Village.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Are you pregnant or postpartum? Experienced a miscarriage or have children under the age of 5 years old? Warm Springs WIC encourages you to call today and schedule an appointment: 541-553-2352

District budget meetings have been set. The Simnasho District meeting is tomorrow (10/14), Agency District meeting is on Monday, October 20th and Seekseequa District meeting is on Tuesday, October 21st. Dinners are at 6pm with meetings to follow at 7.

The Museum at Warm Springs is accepting submissions for the 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit from adults and youth. The deadline to submit art for judging is 5pm tomorrow (10/14), and the deadline for youth artwork and for display purposes only will be Tuesday, October 21st at 5pm. Applications are available at the Museum. An opening reception will be held on November 12th from 5:30-7:30pm and it will be on view through March 7, 2026.

The 4th annual Prevention-Fest is this Wednesday (10/15) 4-6:30pm at the field outside of the Prevention office. There will be s’mores, hot dogs, caramel apples, family fun and a pumpkin patch. Admission is free.

Human Resources is having a tribal employee pumpkin carving contest. It is open now through October 17th. Submit a photo of your pumpkin to HR@wstribes.org for a chance to win a fishing pole, speaker and a cooler. Voting will be open October 20-24 and the winners announced on Halloween.

Papalaxsimisha and the OHSU Center for Women’s Health are doing a lunch & learn on menopause. The community discussion will be held on Wednesday, October 22nd from 12-1:30pm in the I H S atrium. They will have lunch and raffle prizes.

The first Indigenous National Park Service Director and Cayuse and Walla Walla tribal citizen Chuck Sams will join LandWatch Executive Director Ben Gordon for a discussion on the Rights of Nature. Sams will share perspectives shaped by Indigenous law and conservation leadership. This will take place on Thursday, October 30th at 7pm in the Ray Hall Atrium on the OSU-Cascades Campus in Bend. Tribal members are welcome to email info@colw.org for free tickets.

Tananawit – A Community of Warm Springs Artists is seeking board members. To apply, send a letter of interest to Executive Director Debbie Stacona at deb@warmspringsartists.org. The deadline is October 31st.

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a college fair on Monday, November 10th from 9am-3pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Explore colleges & universities, chat with admissions representatives and learn about campus life and activities. In the aerobics room they’ll have financial aid workshops, a college student panel and raffles & door prizes.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. You can do things to help lower your breast cancer risk. Choose not to drink alcohol or to drink alcohol in moderation. Learn more about breast cancer risks and early detection by speaking with your medical provider at your next appointment or sooner if you have a concern.