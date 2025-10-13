KWSO News 10/13/25

Join the Great ShakeOut this Thursday, Oct. 16, 10:16am

This Thursday is the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill. This is part of a global earthquake preparedness effort where millions of people worldwide will practice how to drop, cover, and hold on at 1016 AM PDT on October 16th.

KWSO will be participating in the Great Shakeout. You can join by registering for the 2025 Great ShakeOut at www.shakeout.org. Participation is a great way for your family or organization to be better prepared to survive and recover quickly from big earthquakes and their impacts.

DOJ, CTWS Tribal Chair respond to officer-involved shooting of Warm Springs man

The Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) closed the book on an investigation into a fatal incident involving Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and a Warm Springs Tribal Member.

The DOJ says the use of deadly force by law enforcement in the case will not lead to criminal charges after an investigation, led by the Bend Police Department, in the officer-involved shooting by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Maldonado on February 20th that resulted in the death of 26-year-old Allan Dale Warner, Jr. The report indicates Maldonado fired five shots, three of which struck Warner.

A letter was delivered to Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz last week detailing the outcome of the investigation, and the reasoning behind the DOJ’s decision.

According to the DOJ, their role was strictly to assess whether the officers’ actions amounted to conduct that could justify criminal proceedings. However, the department made it clear that any civil or administrative repercussions that may arise from the officers’ actions were outside of the scope of their investigation.

Dennis White III, as the Chairman of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs 30th Tribal Council, issued a statement which said that the community “worked closely with the Oregon Department of Justice during the investigation of this tragedy to ensure that the circumstances were fully understood and that the accurate information could be shared with our people. While the findings are painful, we recognize the importance of truth and transparency during such difficult times.”

White also serves as the Tribes’ General Manager of the Public Safety Branch.

Read the DOJ Letter to Bend Police HERE

Read the Statement from Dennis White III HERE

First screening of Guardian of the Land at Madras Performing Arts Center

The premiere of “Guardian of the Land” was Sunday evening at the Madras Performing Arts Center. The film features the lived experiences of Acosia Red Elk, Toma Villa, Carlos Calica and Phil Cash Cash. The documentary was directed and produced by LaRonn Katchia for OPB’s ‘Oregon Experience’ series. Following the screening – there was a panel presentation. Click below to hear comments from LaRonn Katchia, Phil Cash Cash, Acosia Red Elk and Wendell Jim:

“Guardian of the Land” will be available online starting Thursday, October 23, and on the PBS app starting Monday, October 27. The show is scheduled for primetime TV on October 27 at 9 p.m. on OPB.

MHS, WSK8 Sports

The Madras White Buffalos lost at Sisters Friday Night, 0-3. They will play at home this Friday (10/17) – hosting Creswell. We will have a live broadcast of that game.

On today’s schedule, Madras JV Football is hosting Crook County at 5:30.

Warm Springs Eagles Volleyball teams are hosting Crook County – the first match is at 3:30.

KWSO weather for central OR

Today: A 50 percent chance of showers before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.