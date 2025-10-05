KWSO Calendar for Mon., Oct. 6, 2025

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am, the Let’s Talk About It group at 2pm and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4. The Naimuma Wellbriety group meets today at 5:30 at Smurf Village.

Legal Aid Services of Oregon provides clinics offering free civil legal services in Warm Springs for low-income tribal members once a month. There is a clinic this morning from 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome too, but there could be a wait.

There is a Native Aspirations meeting today from noon to 1:30 at the old school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

NeighborImpact’s Energy Assistance program is open for income-eligible households who have Pacific Power or Cascade Natural Gas AND have a household member who is a Senior age 60 years and over or Disabled and receiving disability benefits. Applications are available today only. For more information call 541-504-2155 or email EA@neighborimpact.org.

Human Resources is having a tribal employee pumpkin carving contest. It opens today and closes at 6pm October 17th. Submit a photo of your pumpkin to HR@wstribes.org for a chance to win a fishing pole, speaker and a cooler. Voting will be open October 20-24 and the winners announced on Halloween.

Tribal Enterprises will host community district meetings this week to provide annual updates. They are tomorrow (10/7) at the Simnasho Longhouse, Wednesday (10/8) at the Seekseequa Fire Hall and Thursday (10/9) at the Agency Longhouse. All meetings are from 6-8pm and refreshments will be available.

Warm Springs Recreation is doing a Halloween Costume Exchange & Drive on Wednesday (10/8) from 5:30-7:30pm at the Community Wellness Center. You can bring gently used costumes in all youth and adult sizes.

Bids are being sought from Tribal Member artists to bead the 2026 Miss Warm Springs crown and banner. If you are interested, submit your bid for the crown and/or banner by 5pm this Friday (10/10). Get more information by contacting Minnie Yahtin or Sandra Danzuka at the Tribal Council office.

The Bend Film Festival will have events and screenings in Warm Springs and Madras this Friday thru Sunday. All films are free of charge. On Friday (10/10) Actress Jessica Matten (From Rezball & Dark Winds) is this year’s Indigenous Honoree and she will do a Meet & Greet at 4:30pm at the WYAM Youth Center. Free snacks & drinks will be provided, and they’ll be handing out free prizes. The movie She Cried That Day will have a screening at Madras Cinema 5 at 4:45pm. And, Dark Winds Season 3 Eps. 7 & 8 will be shown at the Madras Cinema 5 at 7:30pm. It will be followed by a Q&A with Jessica Matten. Saturday (10/11) Indigenous feature films screening at Madras Cinema 5 are Remaining Native at 4:45pm and Free Leonard Peltier at 7:30pm. Sunday (10/12) LaRonn Katchia’s “Guardian of the Land” Premiere will take place at 5:30pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center. There will also be panel discussion with the LaRonn and featured tribal members Carlos Calica, Phil Cash Cash, and Toma Villa and a special performance from world champion jingle dancer Acosia Red Elk. The Warm Springs WYAM Youth Center will be selling exclusive “Guardian of the Land” shirts at the screening.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Fall Splash Pool Party at the Madras Aquatic Cetner this Friday (10/10) – a no school day. Swimming is from 1-3:30 and pizza will be served after. It’s limited to the first 150 folks – family members are invited to swim with kids. To get on the list, email Jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org or call 541-615-0116.

The Museum at Warm Springs is accepting submissions for the 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit from adults and youth. The deadline to submit art for judging is 5pm on Tuesday, October 14th, and the deadline for youth artwork and for display purposes only will be Tuesday, October 21st at 5pm. Applications are available at the Museum. An opening reception will be held on November 12th from 5:30-7:30pm and it will be on view through March 7, 2026.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Great Pumpkin Party is on Wednesday, October 22nd at the Community Center. Carving begins at 5:30 and judging at 7. Categories are Best Jack, Scariest Sally, Creepiest Oogie Boogie, Zombiest Wolf Man and Spookiest Sqwatch.

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a college fair on Monday, November 10th from 9am-3pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Explore colleges & universities, chat with admissions representatives and learn about campus life and activities. In the aerobics room they’ll have financial aid workshops, a college student panel and raffles & door prizes.