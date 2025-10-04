KWSO Calendar for Sun., Oct. 5, 2025

Triple Circle K Farm Stand in Madras is selling locally grown pumpkins straight from the field. It will be open Saturday and Sunday 11am to 5pm. It’s located off of Highway 26 on Clackamas Drive, near the Madras Speedway.

Legal Aid Services of Oregon provides clinics offering free civil legal services in Warm Springs for low-income tribal members once a month. The next clinic will be held tomorrow (10/6) from 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome too, but there could be a wait.

The monthly Native Aspirations meeting is tomorrow (10/6) from noon to 1:30 at the old school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

Tomorrow (10/6), NeighborImpact’s Energy Assistance program will open for income-eligible households who have Pacific Power or Cascade Natural Gas AND have a household member who is a Senior age 60 years and over or Disabled and receiving disability benefits. Applications are available on October 6th only. For more information call 541-504-2155 or email EA@neighborimpact.org.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. You can do things to help lower your breast cancer risk. Keep a healthy weight and exercise regularly. Learn more about breast cancer risks and early detection by speaking with your medical provider at your next appointment or sooner if you have a concern.

Warm Springs Recreation is doing a Halloween Costume Exchange & Drive on Wednesday, October 8th from 5:30-7:30pm at the Community Wellness Center. You can bring gently used costumes in all youth and adult sizes.

The Wyam Youth Center welcomes young adults 15-24 to reserve a space to work on art for the upcoming exhibit at the Museum at Warm Springs. Supplies are available to use. Reservations for workspace can be made with Emily Courtney 541-553-2536. Available days and times are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5-8pm through October 9th.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Education Branch is asking all families of Native American Students to complete a Title 6 Indian Education form to identify the number of Native Students that can be counted for the 509J school district. The “506” forms are used to determine the amount of funding that currently goes to the Culture & Heritage Language Program for teaching in schools.

Fences for Fido and Madras Animal Hospital are sponsoring a free Wellness & Vaccine Clinic for dogs & cats in Warm Springs on Saturday, October 11th. This is for pets of Warm Springs residents only and no appointments are needed. Bring pets to Fire & Safety between 2-4pm to receive vaccines, flea & tick medication and dewormer.

The Warm Springs MCH Program holds Back to Boards classes every other month. The next class will be October 16th & 17th from 9am to 4pm. To add your name to the list call Sheryl Lopez at Community Health 541-553-2352.

The Fix Ticks Program provides quick, easy, and completely free flea and tick medicine to families on the Warm Springs reservation. Visit https://fixticks.org/ and complete the short request form. The medicine will be mailed directly to you.

Warm Springs Human Resources is having an office and employee costume contest this year with entries open October 23-31. There will be prizes for Cutest, Scariest, Funniest & Most Creative Costumes. A large bundle prize will be awarded to the best decorated office. Submit photos to HR@wstribes.org by November 3rd. Voting will take place until noon on November 7th and winners will be announced.

Tananawit – A Community of Warm Springs Artists is seeking board members. To apply, send a letter of interest to Executive Director Debbie Stacona at deb@warmspringsartists.org. The deadline is October 31st.