KWSO Calendar for Sat., Oct. 4, 2025

Youth baseball clinics are being held on Saturdays in October in Warm Springs. Today and next Saturday (10/11) will be pitching clinics, and October 18th and 25th are hitting clinics. Youth age 8 and older can attend the free clinics that will be from 10am to noon at the ballfields behind the Community Center. Participants should bring athletic shoes, baseball cap and glove plus a sweatshirt or jacket and long pants – no shorts please. For more information contact Daniel Lawrence at the Community Center.

Brutal Rez Productions is having its fan appreciation concert this evening at 6:00 at the Campus Pavilion featuring Damage Overdose, Gathering, Sho Rilla & Before the Fallen. It’s a free, open to all ages, drug and alcohol-free show.

Triple Circle K Farm Stand in Madras is selling locally grown pumpkins straight from the field. It will be open Saturday and Sunday 11am to 5pm. It’s located off of Highway 26 on Clackamas Drive, near the Madras Speedway.

The Next Native Aspirations meeting is Monday October 6th from noon to 1:30 at the old school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

The Community Center has an early morning exercise class Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 6am and a noon class on Tuesday and Thursday. Also Tuesday and Thursday mornings, the front gym is open from 6-6:45am. If you have any questions or are interested in one-on-one training, contact Coach Bonita at 541-553-3243.

On Monday, October 6th, NeighborImpact’s Energy Assistance program will open for income-eligible households who have Pacific Power or Cascade Natural Gas AND have a household member who is a Senior age 60 years and over or Disabled and receiving disability benefits. Applications are available on October 6th only. For more information call 541-504-2155 or email EA@neighborimpact.org.

Legal Aid Services of Oregon provides clinics offering free civil legal services in Warm Springs for low-income tribal members once a month. The next clinic will be held on Monday, October 6th from 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome too, but there could be a wait.

Human Resources is having a tribal employee pumpkin carving contest. It opens Monday, October 6th and closes at 6pm October 17th. Submit a photo of your pumpkin to HR@wstribes.org for a chance to win a fishing pole, speaker and a cooler. Voting will be open October 20-24 and the winners announced on Halloween.

Tribal Enterprises will host community district meetings to provide annual updates October 7th at the Simnasho Longhouse, October 8th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall and October 9th at the Agency Longhouse. All meetings are from 6-8pm and refreshments will be available.

Warm Springs Recreation is doing a Halloween Costume Exchange & Drive on Wednesday, October 8th from 5:30-7:30pm at the Community Wellness Center. You can bring gently used costumes in all youth and adult sizes.

The Wyam Youth Center welcomes young adults 15-24 to reserve a space to work on art for the upcoming exhibit at the Museum at Warm Springs. Supplies are available to use. Reservations for workspace can be made with Emily Courtney 541-553-2536. Available days and times are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5-8pm through October 9th.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Fall Splash Pool Party at the Madras Aquatic Cetner on Friday, October 10th – a no school day. Swimming is from 1-3:30 and pizza will be served after. It’s limited to the first 150 folks – family members are invited to swim with kids. To get on the list, email Jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org or call 541-615-0116.

Warm Springs Recreation presents Halloween Parade 2025 on Thursday, October 16th. The theme is Nightmare Before Christmas. Parade lineup will begin at 4:30, with judging at 5:30. The parade starts at 6:30.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is offering Adult Mental Health First Aid Training on October 10th and Non-violent De-escalation Training October 16-17 – both in the old school cafeteria. To sign-up for either training, email Leminnie Smith at leminnie.s@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.

The Heroes Haunted Carnival is coming up Saturday, October 25th at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds from 2-7pm. It will feature games, family fun activities, food trucks and more. It’s a Shop with A Cop fundraiser and the cost is $5 per person or family passes for up to 6 people are $20. Kids 2 and under are free.

During the month of October, Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is accepting only emergency loan requests for things such as funerals or medical emergencies. The loan moratorium is through October 31st.

Warm Springs Prevention will host a Thanksgiving Break Co-ed Basketball Tourney November 24-25 at the old school gym. Entry is free! There will be divisions for 6, 8, 10, 12 & 14 and under plus high school age. For more information and entries call Jaycelene at 541-615-0116 or email jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org.