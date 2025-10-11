KWSO Calendar for Sun., Oct. 12, 2025

The Bend Film Festival is screening the premier of LaRonn Katchia’s “Guardian of the Land” this evening at 6:00 at the Madras Performing Arts Center. There will also be panel discussion with the LaRonn and featured tribal members Carlos Calica, Phil Cash Cash, and Toma Villa and a special performance from world champion jingle dancer Acosia Red Elk. The Warm Springs WYAM Youth Center will be selling exclusive “Guardian of the Land” shirts at the screening. It’s free to attend, but you should reserve tickets online at bendfilm.org.

Triple Circle K Farm Stand in Madras is selling locally grown pumpkins straight from the field. It will be open Saturday and Sunday 11am to 5pm. It’s located off of Highway 26 on Clackamas Drive, near the Madras Speedway.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club will be closed tomorrow (10/13) in observance of Indigenous People’s Day.

Warm Springs Prevention’s Indigenous People’s Day Powwow will be held tomorrow (10/13) at the Campus Pavilion. There will be a meal at 5pm and the powwow is from 5:30-7. All drums are welcome. Bring your own chairs. This is a drug, alcohol, and commercial tobacco-free event.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Community Center has an early morning exercise class Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 6am and a noon class on Tuesday and Thursday. Also Tuesday and Thursday mornings, the front gym is open from 6-6:45am. If you have any questions or are interested in one-on-one training, contact Coach Bonita at 541-553-3243.

District budget meetings have been scheduled. The Simnasho District meeting is this Tuesday (10/14), Agency District meeting is on Monday, October 20th and Seekseequa District meeting is on Tuesday, October 21st. Dinners are at 6pm with meetings to follow at 7.

The Museum at Warm Springs is accepting submissions for the 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit from adults and youth. The deadline to submit art for judging is 5pm on Tuesday, October 14th, and the deadline for youth artwork and for display purposes only will be Tuesday, October 21st at 5pm. Applications are available at the Museum. An opening reception will be held on November 12th from 5:30-7:30pm and it will be on view through March 7, 2026.

The 4th annual Prevention-Fest is on Wednesday, October 15th 4-6:30pm at the field outside of the Prevention office. There will be s’mores, hot dogs, caramel apples, family fun and a pumpkin patch. Admission is free.

Warm Springs Recreation presents Halloween Parade 2025 on Thursday, October 16th. The theme is Nightmare Before Christmas. Parade lineup will begin at 4:30, with judging at 5:30. The parade starts at 6:30.

A memorial for Rosalind Charley Sampson will be held on Saturday, October 18th starting at 9am at the Simnasho Longhouse.

A celebration of life for Nathan Carl “Nat” Shaw will be held on Saturday, October 18th from 11am to 1pm at the Juniper Community Church, 976 S Adams Drive, in Madras. A lunch will follow the ceremony.

Recreation is having a Halloween Dance on Friday, October 24th from 6-8:30pm at the Community Center. They’ll have games, prizes and food.

During the month of October, Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is accepting only emergency loan requests for things such as funerals or medical emergencies. The loan moratorium is through October 31st.

The Fix Ticks Program provides quick, easy, and completely free flea and tick medicine to families on the Warm Springs reservation. Visit https://fixticks.org/ and complete the short request form. The medicine will be mailed directly to you.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.