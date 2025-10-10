KWSO Calendar for Sat., Oct. 11, 2025

Oregon State University – Cascades is hosting a First Peoples Celebration today – an event that explores and celebrates the history and culture of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Event activities are free to the public and will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. in Ray Hall on the OSU-Cascades campus. Activities include craft demonstrations, Native dancing & regalia showcase, a round dance with the Black Lodge Singers and more.

Fences for Fido and Madras Animal Hospital are sponsoring a free Wellness & Vaccine Clinic for dogs & cats in Warm Springs today. This is for pets of Warm Springs residents only and no appointments are needed. Bring pets to Fire & Safety between 2-4pm to receive vaccines, flea & tick medication and dewormer.

The Bend Film Festival is having screenings in Madras this weekend. All films are free of charge, but you should reserve tickets at bendfilm.org. Today, indigenous feature films screening at Madras Cinema 5 are “Remaining Native” at 4:45pm and “Free Leonard Peltier” at 7:30pm. Tomorrow (10/12), LaRonn Katchia’s “Guardian of the Land” Premiere will take place at 6pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center. There will also be panel discussion with the LaRonn and featured tribal members Carlos Calica, Phil Cash Cash, and Toma Villa and a special performance from world champion jingle dancer Acosia Red Elk. The Warm Springs WYAM Youth Center will be selling exclusive “Guardian of the Land” shirts at the screening.

Triple Circle K Farm Stand in Madras is selling locally grown pumpkins straight from the field. It will be open Saturday and Sunday 11am to 5pm. It’s located off of Highway 26 on Clackamas Drive, near the Madras Speedway.

Warm Springs Prevention’s Indigenous People’s Day Powwow will be held on Monday, October 13th at the Campus Pavilion. There will be a meal at 5pm and the powwow is from 5:30-7. All drums are welcome. Bring your own chairs. This is a drug, alcohol, and commercial tobacco-free event.

The 4th annual Prevention-Fest is on Wednesday, October 15th 4-6:30pm at the field outside of the Prevention office. There will be s’mores, hot dogs, caramel apples, family fun and a pumpkin patch. Admission is free.

Warm Springs Recreation presents Halloween Parade 2025 on Thursday, October 16th. The theme is Nightmare Before Christmas. Parade lineup will begin at 4:30, with judging at 5:30. The parade starts at 6:30.

The Heroes Haunted Carnival is coming up Saturday, October 25th at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds from 2-7pm. It will feature games, family fun activities, food trucks and more. It’s a Shop with A Cop fundraiser and the cost is $5 per person or family passes for up to 6 people are $20. Kids 2 and under are free.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is having a shell dress making class that will start on Thursday, October 30th and be held each Thursday for 4 weeks. It will be held from 4:30-7:30pm in the old school cafeteria. Fabric, shells, thread, some beads and buckskin will be provided. Partners or family projects are encouraged. Space is limited. Email jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org to get on the list.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Each year in the United States, about 240,000 women get breast cancer and 42,000 women die from the disease. About 1 out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States is found in a man. Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early. Talk to your medical provider about any concerns and learn about when you should get a mammogram.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

American Flags in the United States are lowered to half-staff on 4 days annually. May 15 – for Peace Officers Day. In May on Memorial Day, which is the last Monday of month. September 11th which is Patriot Day. And December 7th that is Pearl Harbor Day. Flag Half Staff days outside of those days can be directed by the president of the United States, by a state’s governor or the mayor of Washington DC.