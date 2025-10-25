KWSO Calendar for Sun., Oct. 26, 2025

Today from 11am to 7pm is a Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month.

The City of Culver is inviting the community to a ribbon cutting and celebration of its Veterans Memorial Park expansion. The expansion includes a skate park, pump track and pickleball courts. It’s this afternoon at 1 at the City Park in Culver. After the ceremony, they’ll have a professional skateboard demonstration, free ice cream sundaes and cookies.

There’s no school tomorrow for 509J schools. Schools will be holding teacher conferences.

At the Warm Springs K8 Academy, Family Teacher Conferences are scheduled from 10 am to 6:30 pm. Kindergarten through 5th grade teachers have scheduled conference times with families. If you have a middle school student, please feel free to stop by and meet with your student’s teacher at a time that makes sense for your family. Office staff can print a current schedule with grades.

The Boys and Girls Club will be open from 8am to 5pm tomorrow. Meal Service will not be provided so be sure your child has a lunch.

Tribal Members who normally receive a monthly per capita check will receive October & November checks, and the November senior pension if applicable, all on one check this week.

The first tribal employee “Spirit Halloweek” starts tomorrow. All employees are encouraged to participate in each day’s themes and to share your photos at HR@wstribes.org. Monday is Wear Spooky Pajamas Day. Tuesday is Dress as a Duo/Twin Day. Wednesday is Wear a Halloween Shirt of Ugly Halloween Sweater Day. Thursday is Crazy Hair & Crazy Hat Day. Friday is Wear your Costume to Work Day.

The Recreation Department’s annual Spooky Indian Nite Out & Drummerz Jam Session is tomorrow (10/27) at the Warm Springs Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 – bring your favorite dish. The powwow starts at 6:30. It’s open to all drum groups, dancers and families.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Best Care and the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center are holding a Red Ribbon Week event – a session focused on learning how to talk to kids about alcohol and drugs and promoting healthy choices and open conversations within our families and community. It will be held on Tuesday, October 28th at noon in the social hall. They’ll serve potato soup for lunch.

The 2025 Winter Every Kid Sports Pass opens on October 28th. The application will only be open for a limited time each day. If you don’t get in your first time trying don’t worry, you’ll have a chance to get in everyday for at least 30 days. Make sure you review the qualifications and are prepared with the necessary documentation. Review your qualifications at EveryKidSports.org.

KWSO’s Talking Drum library comes from older drum song recordings from records, cassettes, plus songs from CDs and digital files. PLUS Talking Drum always includes KWSO’s live Powwow Recordings from our local area as well as from around the region. We’ve been sharing Talking Drum program since we first went on the air in 1986 and it continues to be a signature feature of our daily broadcasts. Although KWSO plays all kinds of music – for Public Radio Music Day, this Wednesday, tune in to celebrate the uniqueness of KWSO’s Talking Drum!

The Wyam Youth Center’s Halloween Concert is on Thursday, October 30th – doors open at 6pm. The event is free and open to all ages. They’ll have a costume contest, candy and special guests Dr3amerMuzik541, Z.A.A.C., Blue Flamez, Sho Rilla, Jayden Esquiro and NDN Boys. The Wyam Youth Center in across the parking lot from Warm Springs Market.

Tananawit – A Community of Warm Springs Artists is seeking board members. To apply, send a letter of interest to Executive Director Debbie Stacona at deb@warmspringsartists.org. The deadline is October 31st.

The Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District is seeking candidates for a vacancy on its Board of Directors. The appointee will serve December 22, 2025 through June 30, 2027. Interested candidates can download an information packet, which includes information about the district, position, and application/selection process, from the district’s website. The deadline to submit applications for this vacancy is Friday, November 7, 2025 at 5:00pm.

An opening reception for the 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit will be held on Wednesday, November 12th from 5:30-7:30pm at the Museum at Warm Springs. Art supplies will be provided for youth while supplies last. The exhibit will be on display through March 7, 2026.

If you’re struggling, talking to someone can help. Call or text 988 to reach someone who’ll listen anytime, whatever you are going through. For more information, visit 988Oregon.org.

The BIA Roads department is working on outlying roads that are part of the bus route to improve and grade them. Warm Springs residents are reminded to slow down when you come upon road work for everyone’s safety.