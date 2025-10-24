KWSO News 10/24/25

Central Oregon Disability Nonprofit Struggles After Unexpected Federal Grant Cut

A Central Oregon disability nonprofit, the Central Oregon Disability Support Network (CODSN), is struggling after its $12,500 monthly federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education was unexpectedly cut.

The grant, awarded in 2021 for five years, was terminated in September due to CODSN’s 2021 application proposing activities that conflicted with the Department’s policy prioritizing merit, fairness, and excellence in education. This loss has forced CODSN to close locations (Chiloquin, Burns, Warm Springs), lay off staff, reduce remaining staff to part-time, and cut medical benefits.

CODSN supports over 4,000 individuals and families in eight rural Oregon counties and has relied on grants for 21 years. An appeal to the education department was denied. To survive, CODSN launched a “$30,000 in 30 days” fundraiser while seeking new grants.

Jennifer Stephens, a mother of a special education student, has already felt the impact, particularly the loss of the free Individualized Education Plan advocate program, which helps parents navigate school meetings. Stephens hopes for community support to continue assisting students and families. Donations can be made on CODSN’s website.

Oregon Considers Opening Primaries to All Voters in 2026 Ballot Initiative

A 2026 ballot initiative in Oregon aims to open the state’s closed primary elections to all voters, including the 1.3 million registered voters not affiliated with major parties. Former Gov. Ted Kulongoski, ex-Rep. Cheri Helt, and Independent Party Co-Chair Andrew Kaza submitted petitions to amend state law and the Constitution.

They argue primaries, paid for by all taxpayers, should be accessible to all. Nonaffiliated voters now outnumber registered Democrats and Republicans, and petitioners believe the closed system fuels political extremism.

Similar efforts failed in 2008 and 2014, but proponents are optimistic. To qualify for the 2026 ballot, they need 156,000 signatures for the constitutional amendment and 117,000 for the state law change, with 2028 as a fallback.

Cascades East Transit to Reinstate Fares in January

Next January bus riders in Central Oregon will start paying fares again. Cascades East Transit paused fares during the pandemic. The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, which manages C-E-T, made the decision to bring them back.

There will also be new ways for patrons to pay. Riders will use a transit card or an app on their cell phone. C-E-T’s transit director says people will still be able to pay with cash – in certain situations.

Last year ridership was the highest it’s been since before the pandemic started. C-E-T projects the move will bring in about one point five million dollars annually.

