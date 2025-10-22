KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 23, 2025

The PIRS Youth Peer Support Team is putting on a free Haunted House October 28th and 30 th from 4 to 6pm. You have to stop by and get a free ticket for the Haunted House in advance today between 10:30am and 6pm. The PIRS building is located in Madras at 29 SE D Street.

At the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays, Let's Talk About It group meets from 2-3pm and "On Second Thought" at 4:00. Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam is from 4-5:30. Wellbriety Book Study is Thursday's at 5:15 at Smurf Village.

The Warm Springs K8 Fall Sports Banquet, celebrating football, volleyball and cross-country athletes, is this afternoon at 3 in the K8 gym.

The annual Impact Aid Family Engagement Meeting is today at the Warm Springs K8 Academy at 5pm. Dinner will be provided. The district annually affords its families the opportunity to offer comments and recommendations relative to district programs and outcomes and offer feedback for all programs. Learn more on the school district’s website.

The Madras High School Music Department is doing a haunted house tonight and tomorrow from 6:30-9pm and again October 29-30. Entry is at the band room side door located near the tennis courts. The cost is $5 for children/students and $10 for adults.

Recreation is having a Halloween Dance tomorrow (10/24) from 6-8:30pm at the Community Center. They’ll have games, prizes and food.

The Heroes Haunted Carnival is this Saturday (10/25) at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds from 2-7pm. It will feature games, family fun activities, food trucks and more. It’s a Shop with A Cop fundraiser and the cost is $5 per person or family passes for up to 6 people are $20. Kids 2 and under are free.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is having a shell dress making class that will start on Thursday, October 30th and be held each Thursday for 4 weeks. It will be held from 4:30-7:30pm in the old school cafeteria. Fabric, shells, thread, some beads and buckskin will be provided. Partners or family projects are encouraged. Space is limited. Email jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org to get on the list.

The first Indigenous National Park Service Director and Cayuse and Walla Walla tribal citizen Chuck Sams will join LandWatch Executive Director Ben Gordon for a discussion on the Rights of Nature. Sams will share perspectives shaped by Indigenous law and conservation leadership. This will take place on Thursday, October 30th at 7pm in the Ray Hall Atrium on the OSU-Cascades Campus in Bend. Tribal members are welcome to email info@colw.org for free tickets.

Events happening in Warm Springs on Halloween (10/31):

ECE Halloween Trick or Treating will be from 10-11am in the ECE lobby.

Recreation’s Zombie Walk is from noon to 1 at the Community Center.

Recreation’s Trunk or Treat event is from 4-6pm at the Community Center parking lot.

Health & Human Services programs will have trick-or-treating booths from 4 -7pm at the Campus Pavilion.

The Recreation Halloween Carnival will be from 6-8pm in the Community Center.

Fire Prevention’s Haunted House is from 7pm until midnight in the old school gym.

The Community Health Program is having an Elder’s Fair on Wednesday, November 5th from 9am to noon in the old school gym. Learn about healthy aging, brain health and local resources. They will serve lunch at noon in the old cafeteria, and will have bingo with prizes and t-shirts for participants. Please bring all your medications if you would like the pharmacy to complete a medication review for you. They will have a booth and be available to answer any medication questions you may have.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Some main risk factors that affect your chance of getting breast cancer include: Being a woman. Being older. (Most breast cancers are found in women who are 50 years old or older.) and having a genetic predisposition to breast cancer. Talk to your medical provider about any concerns and learn about when you should get a mammogram.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

The Fix Ticks Program provides quick, easy, and completely free flea and tick medicine to families on the Warm Springs reservation. Visit https://fixticks.org/ and complete the short request form. The medicine will be mailed directly to you.