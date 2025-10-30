Notice to WS Tribal Members regarding SNAP benefits

Due to a federal shutdown, SNAP benefits will not be issued starting November 1, 2025. The Warm Springs Tribal Commodities/FDPIR (Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations) program will remain active as an alternative for eligible households, but dual participation with SNAP is prohibited in the same month.

Members wishing to transfer to FDPIR must close out SNAP before October 31, 2025. FDPIR eligibility is for income-eligible households on the reservation or approved nearby areas, including non-Native households on the reservation, and requires enrollment in a federally recognized Tribe or residence on the reservation in Oregon.

The program anticipates increased need and is prepared to ensure food access, planning for extended support during the transition. For questions, contact Social Services at (541) 553-2460 or socialservices@wstribes.org.

