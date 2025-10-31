KWSO Calendar for Fri., Oct. 31, 2025

Here are the Halloween Events happening in Warm Springs today –

ECE Halloween Trick or Treating will be from 10-11am in the ECE lobby.

Recreation’s Zombie Walk is from noon to 1 at the Community Center.

Indian Head Casino will have a Trunk-or-Treat from 3-5pm in front of the HR Building.

Recreation’s Trunk or Treat event is from 4-6pm at the Community Center parking lot.

Health & Human Services programs will have trick-or-treating booths from 4 -7pm at the Campus Pavilion.

The Recreation Halloween Carnival will be from 6-8pm in the Community Center.

Fire Prevention’s Haunted House is from 7pm until midnight in the old school gym.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. There are different symptoms of breast cancer, and some people have no symptoms at all. Symptoms can include: Pain in any area of the breast or A new lump in the breast or underarm. If you have any signs that worry you, see your doctor right away.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3. From 4-5pm there’s a Wellbriety meeting group.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. The next Tribal Appreciation Day is coming up this Sunday (11/1) from 11am to 7pm.

The Community Health Program is having an Elder’s Fair on Wednesday, November 5th from 9am to noon in the old school gym. Learn about healthy aging, brain health and local resources. They will serve lunch at noon in the old cafeteria, and will have bingo with prizes and t-shirts for participants. Please bring all your medications if you would like the pharmacy to complete a medication review for you. They will have a booth and be available to answer any medication questions you may have.

An opening reception for the 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit will be held on Wednesday, November 12th from 5:30-7:30pm at the Museum at Warm Springs. Art supplies will be provided for youth while supplies last. The exhibit will be on display through March 7, 2026.