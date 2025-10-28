SOSC Provides Update on Mill Creek Fuel Spill incident

The Spill On-Scene Coordinator (SOSC) provided an update on the Mill Creek incident last night, October 27th, according to Charles Kennedy of the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

A rappel team successfully accessed the Mill Creek canyon to deploy 75 feet of hard boom and 65 feet of soft boom.

The SOSC has been coordinating with several key agencies and organizations, including Warm Springs Emergency Management, Warm Springs Cultural Resources, Warm Springs Natural Resources, Warm Springs PIO, NWFF, SMAF, ODOT, and Tyree.

As part of the response, SOSC has mandated that Tyree hire an Oregon-registered geologist for the incident, with Evren Northwest expected on site tomorrow.

Updated spatial dimensions indicate that the contaminant source area is approximately 251 feet from the canyon edge, with contaminated surface soil impacts extending for approximately 130 feet in length.

The operation is currently awaiting approval of the IDW plan and waste profiling before excavation can begin, with hopes for commencement tomorrow.

The SOSC has also been informed that the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are developing an inter-governmental Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which will be presented to the DEQ after legal review.