2024-2026 Oregon Community Foundation Fields Fellows

Fields Artist Fellowships are awarded every other year by the Oregon Community Foundation and Oregon Humanities.

To be considered for a Fields Artist Fellowship, applicants should have:

At least five years of professional practice in an artistic discipline or combination of disciplines

At least three years of residence in Oregon (non-continuous) and the intent to reside in Oregon for the majority of the fellowship term (May of 2026 to May of 2028)

Demonstrable evidence of artistic practice that can engage with community groups and organizations and/or address community concerns

The four fellows for 2024-2026 are: Myles de Bastion of Portland, Chava Florendo of Ashland, Eduardo Melendrez of Ontario and Scott Kalama of Warm Springs.

Jodie Cavalier works for the Oregon Community Foundation for ARTS AND CULTURE

During the two-year program, they visit the Oregon city of each fellow, usually in fall and spring. This month – they met here in Warm Springs and we spoke with them.