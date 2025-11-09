CTWS Employee Open Enrollment

It’s open enrollment for Tribal Employees for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. This is for all full-time staff who work for: CTWS – Tribal Government; Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise; Warm Springs Credit Enterprise; Warm Springs Telecom; Warm Springs Housing Authority; Warm Springs Economic Development; Warm Springs GEO Visions; Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort; Warm Springs Construction; & Warm Springs Timber Company.

Some basics to know:

CTWS uses EASE to allow you to navigate online benefits

HMA (Healthcare Management Administrators) manages the tribe’s Health Insurance

The Bank of Oklahoma (BOK) manages the tribe’s retirement plans and options

Allegiance manages the Flexible Spending Account

The Hartford offers supplemental insurance options

Signing up for benefits is being done online only. The deadline to sign up is November 20, 2025.

If you have any questions or need assistance – you can contact Warm Springs Comp and Benefits Manager Janaiya Rowe at 541-553-3327 or email Janaiya.Rowe@wstribes.org

Below is a brief overview of coverage and how to think about what you need for yourself and/or your family.