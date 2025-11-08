KWSO Calendar for Sun., Nov. 9, 2025

There is no school Monday and Tuesday for 509J students.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club will be open from 8-5 tomorrow (11/10) and closed on Tuesday, November 11th.

There’s a 509J School Board Meeting tomorrow (11/10) at the Warm Springs K8 Academy at 5:30.

Tomorrow (11/10) Prevention presents BINGO Night starting at 6:14pm at the Prevention Campus Cafeteria.

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a college fair tomorrow (11/10) from 9am-3pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Explore colleges & universities, chat with admissions representatives and learn about campus life and activities. In the aerobics room they’ll have financial aid workshops, a college student panel and raffles & door prizes.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

An opening reception for the 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit will be held on Wednesday, November 12th from 5:30-7:30pm at the Museum at Warm Springs. Art supplies will be provided for youth while supplies last. The exhibit will be on display through March 7, 2026.

Coach Bonita Leonard holds 6am exercise classes every Monday, Wednesday & Friday at the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center. On Tuesday & Thursday mornings the front gym is open for people to workout from 6-6:45 and there’s an exercise class at noon. One-on-one training is also available – contact Bonita to schedule.

WOW-Wellness of Warm Springs will meet on Thursday, November 13th from noon to 1 in the old school cafeteria. The health topic will be the Great American Smoke Out with guest presenters Scott Kalama & Gavin Begay. On the menu is a turkey & ham dinner.

NeighborImpact and the Tribes Health & Human Services Branch will open food pantries in November to help with the elimination of SNAP funding. The Helping Hand food pantry will be open Mondays – Nov 10th, 17th, & 24th at the Warm Springs Presbyterian church from 12:30 – 4pm. The ECE family food pantry will be Nov 19th starting at 1:30pm. Warm Springs Commodities will continue to operate their usual hours for food distribution Tuesdays and Fridays 10am – 1pm.

There will be a general council meeting for the 2026 proposed budget on Wednesday, November 13th at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6, and the meeting at 7.

Madras High School & Bridges High School seniors are hosting their Class of ’26 Fall Market featuring local vendors on Sunday, November 23rd. The event will be from 11am to 4pm at Initiative Brewing in Madras. All proceeds from the market go to the All-Night Senior Party.

Warm Springs Prevention is having a Turkey/Ham Giveaway Family Fun Walk on Saturday November 15th starting at 9am at the Warm Springs K8 Track.