KWSO Calendar for Mon., Nov. 17, 2025

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509J Schools. Students start school 90 minutes later than usual.

It’s Native American Heritage Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Today is Native Print Day. Tuesday is Rock Your Mocs Day. Wednesday is Beadwork Day. Thursday is Regalia Day. Friday is Eagle Day.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Health & Welfare Committee meets today from 9am until noon at the clinic. The Education Committee will meet from noon to 2:30 at the Wyam Youth Center. Both committees meet twice monthly on the 1st and 3rd Mondays.

Tribal Council will meet today. On their agenda: 9am Power/Solar Workshop; 1:30 Tribal Attorney Update; 2:30 Northwest Power & Conservation on Indian Services; and 3:30 ECE Compliance with Parent Policy Council

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

At the Behavioral Health Center every Monday is a Women’s Talking Circle from 11-12:30 and the Adolescent Alcohol & Drug Education Court Program at 4:00. These are for current clients – find out more by calling 541-553-3205. Naimuma Wellbriety Group meets Mondays at 5:30 at the Smurf Village PSH and it’s open to all.

NeighborImpact and the Tribes Health & Human Services Branch will open food pantries in November. The Helping Hand food pantry will be open today and next Monday (11/24) at the Warm Springs Presbyterian church from 12:30 – 4pm. The ECE family food pantry will be Wednesday (11/19) starting at 1:30pm. Warm Springs Commodities will continue to operate their usual hours for food distribution Tuesdays and Fridays 10am – 1pm.

Warm Springs Community Health will have an immunization clinic on Wednesday (11/19) outside of Indian Head Casino. The Tribal Mobile Medical Unit will be parked in the lot in front of the HR Building from 12:30-4:30. Free flu and COVID shots will be available for all who work for the Tribe.

Madras High School & Bridges High School seniors are hosting their Class of ’26 Fall Market featuring local vendors on Sunday, November 23rd. The event will be from 11am to 4pm at Initiative Brewing in Madras. All proceeds from the market go to the All-Night Senior Party.

A 988 Suicide Prevention Glow Walk is set for Monday November 24th from 6:30 until 8pm starting at the old school cafeteria. This is a Warm Springs Prevention Event.

The Warm Springs Native Market is back this year, the day before Thanksgiving – Wednesday, November 26th. It will be held from 10am to 2pm in the old school cafeteria.

Applications are open through December 1st for J.O.M. winter extra-curricular activity allowances. This is for Jefferson County 509J & South Wasco County students. Find applications on the “Johnson O’Malley – JOM: CTWS info page” on Facebook or contact any of the following parent committee members: Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Martha Alvarez.

The Warm Springs MCH Program holds Back to Boards classes every other month. The next class will be December 18th & 19th from 9am to 4pm. To add your name to the list call Sheryl Lopez at Community Health 541-553-2352.

The 12th Annual Warm Springs Cougars Christmas Co-ed Basketball Tournament is coming up January 1-4 at the Community Center. The first 4 teams for 8 & under, first 6 teams in 10 & under and first 6 teams in 12 & under get free entry until December 19th. For Interested teams, coaches and players can contact Austin Greene at Warm Springs Recreation.