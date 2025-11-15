KWSO Calendar for Sun., Nov. 16, 2025

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

It’s Native American Heritage Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Monday is Native Print Day. Tuesday is Rock Your Mocs Day. Wednesday is Beadwork Day. Thursday is Regalia Day. Friday is Eagle Day.

NeighborImpact and the Tribes Health & Human Services Branch will open food pantries in November to help with the elimination of SNAP funding. The Helping Hand food pantry will be open Mondays – Nov 17th, & 24th at the Warm Springs Presbyterian church from 12:30 – 4pm. The ECE family food pantry will be Nov 19th starting at 1:30pm. Warm Springs Commodities will continue to operate their usual hours for food distribution Tuesdays and Fridays 10am – 1pm.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

The Fix Ticks Program provides quick, easy, and completely free flea and tick medicine to families on the Warm Springs reservation. Visit https://fixticks.org/ and complete the short request form. The medicine will be mailed directly to you.

A Memorial for Agnes Marie Tootick will take place on Saturday, November 22nd. It will begin at 8am at the Lower Seekseequa Cemetery with a headstone setting. Afterwards there will be name-givings for grandchildren & great grandchildren at the Agency Longhouse, followed by a giveaway and meal. All are welcome.

Indian Head Casino’s tree lighting ceremony will be on Sunday, November 30th at 6pm. Family events include holiday treats, craft booths, visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus, a drone show, round dance and Christmas carols. They are looking for local craft and holiday treat vendors.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Included in your day pass is – use of all 7 pools and cold tubs, mini golf, pickleball, basketball, bocce ball, spike ball, 4-square volleyball and interactive video games. The next Tribal Appreciation Days are coming up Sunday, November 30th and December 7th. Kah-Nee-Ta also offers daily Tribal Member discounts and amenities for day and twilight passes, cabana rentals, Spa Wanapine, overnight lodging, the Tribal Picnic Pavilions and Tribal Bathhouse. Call 541-553-1112 for more information.