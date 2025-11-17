KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 18, 2025

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, it’s Native American Heritage Spirit Week. Today is Rock Your Mocs Day. Wednesday is Beadwork Day. Thursday is Regalia Day. Friday is Eagle Day.

Here is the agenda for Warm Springs Tribal Council today: 9am Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Update; 10am December Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review Minutes; 11am Draft Resolutions; 1:30pm Enrollments; 2:30pm Indian Health Service Update; 3:30pm Health & Human Services Update; 4pm Managed Care Update

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

The Commodities Food Bank is open today from 10am until 1pm. It’s open every Tuesday and Friday at the Commodities warehouse in the Warm Springs Industrial Park.

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open today and Thursday from 10am-1pm at 370 SW Culver Highway.

Tuesdays at the Behavioral Health Center there is an Alcohol & Drug Education class for adults at 4pm, and the Youth Wellbriety Court Program meets at 4. Those are for open clients. If you want to learn more call 541-553-3205 or stop by the BHC. There are also meetings open to the public on Tuesdays – Alcohol & Drug Education with Frank Smith at 10am, a Wellbriety Meeting book study at 2 and Building Relationships at 3:00.

Today is Senior Lunch and they are serving beef enchilada casserole from noon to 1 at the Senior Building. It’s also Senior $5 Movie Day.

The Jefferson County Senior Center at 860 SW Madison Street in Madras serves free meals for people age 60 and older every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon.

The NeighborImpact Mobile Pantry will be at Culver High School in the Ag Shop parking lot today from 3-4pm.

Warm Springs K8 Eagles Boys Basketball teams have games at Elton Gregory Middle School today starting at 3:30.

The Wyam Youth Center offers evens for youth and families weekly. Tutoring and games are available every day – starting at 3 on weekdays and at noon on the weekend – followed by activities. Activities at 5:30 as well – Mondays its Kids Movie Night, Tuesday it’s Drawing and Painting Night, Wednesday is Arts and Crafts, Thursdays are Movie Night and Friday is Open Mic. Saturday there is a Roblox Party at 2 and a Youth Dance at 6pm. Sunday at 2 – watch some NBA.

The 2025 Winter Every Kid Sports Pass is open through the end of this month. The application is only open for a limited time each day. If you don’t get in your first time trying don’t worry, you can try again every day in November. Make sure you review the qualifications and are prepared with the necessary documentation. Review your qualifications at EveryKidSports.org.

Are you pregnant or postpartum? Experienced a miscarriage or have children under the age of 5 years old? Warm Springs WIC encourages you to call today and schedule an appointment: 541-553-2352

Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union holds meetings every Wednesday in Mr. Kollen’s classroom at Madras High School. They will meet after school tomorrow (11/19) from 3:15-5:45.

Warm Springs Community Health will have an immunization clinic tomorrow (11/19) outside of Indian Head Casino. The Tribal Mobile Medical Unit will be parked in the lot in front of the HR Building from 12:30-4:30. Free flu and COVID shots will be available for all who work for the Tribe.

A Memorial for Agnes Marie Tootick will take place on Saturday, November 22nd. It will begin at 8am at the Lower Seekseequa Cemetery with a headstone setting. Afterwards there will be name-givings for grandchildren & great grandchildren at the Agency Longhouse, followed by a giveaway and meal. All are welcome.

Warm Springs Children’s Protective Services will have a Thanksgiving Powwow on Wednesday, November 26th in the old school gym. It will start at 5pm. All drums and dancers are welcome. A light meal and door prizes will be provided.