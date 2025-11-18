KWSO News 11/18/25

Seasonal vaccines available at community clinics today & tomorrow

Warm Springs Community Health will be offering flu and COVID shots to employees and community members at the Administration Building this afternoon from 3:30 to 5pm. They will be located in Conference Room 1.

Tomorrow, there will be an immunization clinic outside of Indian Head Casino. The Tribal Mobile Medical Unit will be parked in the lot in front of the HR Building from 12:30-4:30.

Efforts fail to save a stranded humpback whale on the Oregon Coast

(Brianna Bowman, KLCC) Officials confirmed Monday evening that a whale that became stranded on a beach near Yachats over the weekend had been successfully euthanized. Jim Rice is the Stranding Program Manager for the Marine Mammal Institute at Oregon State University. He called the situation “heartbreaking” but said it the most humane option after the whale had spent two days out of water.

Rice says, “The next steps are to perform what we call a necropsy, or an animal autopsy, and to find out if there’s any clues of health problems that the whale may have had. We do know that it was entangled in fishery gear when it came ashore, so we suspect that that was the cause of its stranding. But we want to look thoroughly through the body and see if there was anything that we might be able to learn about its health condition before it came ashore.”

Rice said members of the Siletz Tribe will perform a ceremony at the site of the stranding this afternoon.

Warm Springs clinic telephone issues persist

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center continues to have telephone issues. They are working closely with their phone company to fix the problems which include calls dropping or not ringing in. They have some alternate cell phone numbers for each department. These numbers are permanent.

If you have trouble reaching the clinic through the main numbers, please use the alternate cell phone contact listed below

Administration 541-965-1465

Dental 541-965-3080

Medical Desk 541-965-1712

Optometry 503-913-3402

Pharmacy Refills 541-325-6777

St. Charles pharmacy opens in Crook County

St. Charles’ new Community Pharmacy in Prineville is now open and serving customers, helping to preserve access to local pharmacy services in Crook County. The pharmacy transitioned from Clinic Pharmacy to St. Charles officially yesterday.

This is the second Community Pharmacy St. Charles has opened this year, after opening a pharmacy in Madras in June.

KWSO weather for central OR

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 51. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind.