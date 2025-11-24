KWSO News 11/24/25 – 25/26 Warm Springs Youth Council swearing in ceremony

The 2025-26 Warm Springs Youth Council will be sworn in this morning. Community members are invited attend and support the newly elected officers. The ceremony is at 9:00 at the Tribal Administration Building.

The Youth Council for this new term are Co-Presidents RedSky Waheneka and Arema White, Vice President Daniel Jackson, Secretary Mila Adams, Communication Officer Kyra Eastman and Treasurer Roxy Crowe-Wallulatum.

The officers were selected through an election at Madras High School earlier this month. 61 Warm Springs Tribal Youth voted.