KWSO Calendar for Mon., Nov. 24, 2025

It is Thanksgiving Break for all 509J Schools this week.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club will be open 8-5 today and tomorrow. It will be open a half-day, from 8 til noon on Wednesday and closed Thursday and Friday.

Warm Springs Sanitation is picking up Monday & Tuesday routes today. Wednesday & Thursday Routes will be picked up tomorrow (11/25). Friday routes will be picked up on Wednesday (11/26). There will be no pick-ups on Thursday & Friday for the holiday. Residents should have their totes out at the end of driveways before 5am.

Warm Springs Prevention will have $5 movie passes available for Madras Cinema 5 today and tomorrow for Warm Springs Tribal Community Members. Adults can stop by the Prevention office in the old elementary school and sign for passes with Leminnie Smith.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Timber Committee meets this morning from 8:30-noon at the Forestry Admin Office. The Land Use Planning Committee will meet from 1:30-4:30 in the cougar Den at Nature Resources. Both committees meet twice monthly on the 2 nd and 4 th

and 4 Tribal Council will meet today. On the agenda this morning – Culture & Heritage Committee; Education Committee; and Health & Welfare Committee. This afternoon – Land Use Planning Committee; Timber Committee; and Water Control Board.

Today at the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program, it’s Senior Fitness Class at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after. Also on the schedule today is “seniors take a drive” and “Warm Springs Museum.”

At the Behavioral Health Center every Monday is a Women’s Talking Circle from 11-12:30 and the Adolescent Alcohol & Drug Education Court Program at 4:00. These are for current clients – find out more by calling 541-553-3205. Naimuma Wellbriety Group meets Mondays at 5:30 at the Smurf Village PSH and it’s open to all.

The Helping Hand food pantry will be open today at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church from 12:30 – 4pm.

A 988 Suicide Prevention Glow Walk is happening this evening from 6:30 until 8pm starting at the old school cafeteria. This is a Warm Springs Prevention Event.

The Mobile Medical Unit will be available for medical appointments and flu/COVID shots tomorrow (11/25) 9am-2pm at the Warm Springs Shelter. On Wednesday (11/26) it will be at the Sidwalter Fire Hall from 9am until noon. Call 541-553-2352 to schedule appointments.

The Wellness of Warm Springs gathering for November will be held tomorrow (11/25) at 5pm in the old elementary cafeteria. The health education topic is The Great American Smokeout with guest presenters Scott Kalama and Gavin Begay. On the menu is a turkey & ham meal with all of the trimmings.

The Warm Springs Native Market is back this year, the day before Thanksgiving – Wednesday, November 26th. It will be held from 10am to 2pm in the old school cafeteria. There will be some familiar Thursday Market Vendors there. Emmitt will have his beadwork and jewelry and Jane will have her Raffia Basket Necklaces, earrings and bracelets. OSU Extension will be doing a DIY Native-Plant Wreath Making station with small wreaths for kids and other kid crafts. Another Vendor will offer a limited supply of a first ever honey harvest, honey sticks, flower seeds, and bee stickers. Warm Springs Fire & Safety will have an information booth and there will be Merch from rap artist Sho Rilla plus beadwork and crocheted items from local artists. KWSO will be selling zippered bags with handy items inside as well as Talking Drum patches.

Warm Springs Children’s Protective Services will have a Thanksgiving Powwow on Wednesday (11/26) in the old school gym. It will start at 5pm. All drums and dancers are welcome. A light meal and door prizes will be provided.

The 49th annual Christmas Bazaar at the Warm Springs Community Center is scheduled for Saturday December 13th 10am – 4pm.

The 12th Annual Warm Springs Cougars Christmas Co-ed Basketball Tournament is coming up January 1-4 at the Community Center. The first 4 teams for 8 & under, first 6 teams in 10 & under and first 6 teams in 12 & under get free entry until December 19th. For Interested teams, coaches and players can contact Austin Greene at Warm Springs Recreation.

Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting the 2025 Christmas Basketball Jamboree December 22-23 for youth age 14 and under in the old elementary gum. It will start at 8am. There is no entry fee. For more information call 541-615-0036.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion or the old school cafeteria needs to sign up to use it by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center. You can call 541-553-1078.